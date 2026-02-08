Listen Live
Songs That Bad Bunny Should Have On His Super Bowl Set List

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl

Y'all already know we're ready for that Bad Bunny concert this coming Sunday night...

Published on February 8, 2026
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th
Source: Kindell Buchanan – PA Images / Getty

We’re a little more than 48 hours away from being treated to a free televised Bad Bunny concert that will include a football game on the side. While MAGA patiently waits for any and every reason to hate on the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show on social media, we’ve decided to weigh in on which songs we’d love to see Bad Bunny perform to get the crowd amped up and their hands in the air.

Already the subject of much unnecessary hate and anger from MAGA and Donald Trump due to his Spanish-speaking music, Bad Bunny finds himself under a microscope, as many wonder whether he’ll make a subliminal or obvious political statement on behalf of the Latino community during his performance. With rumors that he’d perform in a dress to anger the ultra-conservative homophobes, to putting Anti-ICE messaging on his set, no one knows what he’s got planned for Sunday night’s big game.

But we thought of some songs that he could rock that not only represent the Latino culture properly, but can also get the crowd dancing and roaring in the process.

Here are some songs that we think Bad Bunny could and should perform at this upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, along with potential guests.

Bad Bunny ft. J Balvin & Cardi B“I Like It”

Bring Cardi and J Balvin on stage to make it really epic moment. No pressure.

BAD BUNNY x DRAKE – “MÍA” 

Just the Benito vocals since Drake already curved the Super Bowl, allegedly.

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

The lead single to his Grammy-winning album is an anthem.

Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny – Te Guste

Remember when J. Lo brought Bad Bunny out when she was headlining the Super Bowl? Might as well return the favor.

Bad Bunny – “Baile Inovidable”

“Nuevayol”

(Would need to include the Donald Trump monologue to really drive the point home)

“Monaco”

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th

