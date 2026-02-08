With the Big Game Less Than 24 Hours Away, Don’t Fumble the Food

With the big game less than 24 hours away, I had a flashback I didn’t ask for. I’m talking about that watch party. You know the one. House full of people with jerseys on. Chairs borrowed from the dining room, the garage, and somebody’s trunk; everybody loud and everybody hungry. Kickoff getting close… so I head toward the food table…And that’s when my spirit left my body.





One pan of dry baked wings with NO sauce, two bag of off-brand chips and Salsa that looked like it been here since NYE. Then there was a veggie tray sitting there untouched like an art exhibit. No plates moving, no excitement. Just disappointment and hunger staring at the TV.





That’s when I realized — hosting the big game is a responsibility, not a suggestion. If you volunteered your house, you volunteered to feed the people correctly. Here’s what you need on your menu!







Wings Are Mandatory, Not Optional



Let’s be clear. Wings are the foundation and non-negotiable! Nothing screams Black football party like some crispy saucy yard bird arms! Not just a six piece, not just one flavor, and definitely not dry.



You need:

Lemon pepper (the real kind), Buffalo Spicy Ranch, Hot Honey! This is not the time to experiment or “keep it light.” Nobody asked for that! We’ll worry about our cholesterol on Monday







Sliders Keep the Party Alive



Big burgers slow everything down. Sliders keep folks circulating. Cheeseburger sliders, Chicken sliders, maybe a spicy shrimp or salmon slider for the wild ones. Easy to grab and easy to eat. No plates collapsing in the living room or mess on your furniture.





For My Real Southern & Slightly Bougie Folks





Nothing screams big game like some cajun seafood! This is how you can turn a watch party for the big game into a big event. If you trying to elevate the spread, this is where you separate yourself. I’m talking:



Cajun crab cakes done right (actual crab, not breadcrumbs shaped like hope)

Crab legs cracked and ready so nobody fighting and struggling tryna to get the claw open

Shrimp — fried, grilled, shrimp cocktail or shrimp in a buttery sauce that stain napkins

Crawfish boil if you really want to show out

And gumbo for the ones who know February weather and football go together





This ain’t required… but when it’s there? That’s when people start posting plates on Instagram and asking who cooked.





Nachos Like Ya Baby Mama Used to Make



If your nachos just chips with cold cheese on top, go sit down. We need that baby shower Rotel that Aunt Jean made in that crockpot with the plastic liner! Make sure you got all the fixin’s too; jalapeños, sour cream, chopped tomatoes and onions ( or some pico de Gallo) and make sure you have at least 3 chip options! OG doritios, cool ranch and classic tortilla chips must be on deck! Nachos should look like somebody but they whole foot in them and not a plate you would get at a middle school basketball game .





One Signature Dish Separates the Pros From the Amateurs



Every legendary watch party has one dish everybody remembers. Could be some smoked meat, a fire dip or homemade mac & cheese. Something your people will keep asking about. That one dish that makes someone say, “Who house this IS? Y’all showing the next fight too right? I can pull up? I’m such & such cousin.”







Plan for Halftime and the Fourth Quarter



People get hungry again, especially when the game tight and the vibes & drinks are flowing.

Cookies, brownies (not the magical kind unless your people into that) but you gotta have something sweet. Nothing calms the emotions of a big play going against your team like a big chunk of triple chocolate cake!





Final Word



With the big game less than 24 hours away, understand this: The food will be remembered longer than the score. The store still open don’t play yourself! Feed them folks right.

Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay