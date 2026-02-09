Listen Live
Toxik Boyz Matchmaking Madness: Who Will Find Love on the Air?

the first-ever Toxik Boyz Love Connection was pure radio magic. Tay Money came through full of energy and real talk, spilling on dating, past flings, and what she’s really looking for.

Published on February 9, 2026
I lived it — the first-ever Toxik Boyz Love Connection was pure radio magic. Tay Money came through full of energy and real talk, spilling on dating, past flings, and what she’s really looking for. The twist? We had a mystery guy lined up to match her with, and the suspense had the whole studio buzzing.

Watching her reactions, hearing the chemistry unfold, and feeling the live energy in the room — it was electric. Tay’s fearless personality met our mystery match head-on, and the laughs, surprises, and playful back-and-forth made the segment unforgettable. Moments like this remind you that radio is more than music — it’s creating experiences people feel in real time, and Tay Money brought it all.

Tay Money has built a reputation for catchy, confident tracks that resonate with fans and often go viral. She first broke out with her single “Trapper’s Delight,” which gained millions of views shortly after release and helped launch her career. Other songs that are widely recognized and frequently mentioned among her best and fan‑favorite tracks include “Bussin” (especially the remix “Bussin 2.0” featuring Saweetie), “The Assignment,” “Donk,” “Outta There,” and “There She Go.” These tracks showcase her bold Southern flow, catchy hooks, and unapologetic confidence — the same energy she brought to the Toxik Boyz Love Connection segment.

