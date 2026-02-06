Listen Live
Close
Sports

Carson Schwesinger Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after a standout 2025 season.

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Carson Schwesinger earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award following an impressive first season with the Cleveland Browns.

Schwesinger, who walked onto UCLA as a freshman, stepped into a major role early with the Browns and never looked overwhelmed. He quickly became a reliable presence in the middle of the defense.

During the 2025 season, as a rookie, Schwesinger was the team leader in tackles. He consistently stopped ball carriers and limited yards after contact and always seemed to be in the right place.

He also recorded multiple tackles for loss and added pressure in passing situations. His ability to read plays helped disrupt opposing offenses. He showed strong instincts in coverage while breaking up passes and forcing quarterbacks to avoid the middle of the field.

Browns coaches praised his preparation and discipline throughout the season. Teammates credited his communication and energy during key moments.

The award highlights Schwesinger’s immediate impact and long-term potential. Cleveland views him as a foundational piece moving forward.

Myles Garrett Wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Hire Former Ravens OC Todd Monken as Next Head Coach

Browns DC Jim Schwartz Wants Out of Cleveland, Per Report

Carson Schwesinger Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
2006 Cannes Film Festival - "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" Photocall

Halle Berry Says Storm Won't Be Included In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But...

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close