Billie Eilish’s Anti-ICE Grammys Moment Triggers Old White Men Beef

During her Grammy’s acceptance speech, Billie Eilish called out the anti-immigration thugs more commonly referred to as ICE and the backlash has been swift.

For the past few days MAGA-manaics have been taking to social media to bash the singer, while those on the right side of history have been calling out the hypocrisy of supporting tyranny on stolen land.

The latest dustup has been between actor Mark Ruffalo who told “Marty Supreme” star and “Shark Tank” host Kevin O’Leary on Threads: “Why don’t you STFU.”

“It’s hilarious,” Ruffalo’s post continued. “You will go on any show and talk shit about any number of things and smugly expect us to listen to you, but you will dig into a real artist that dwarfs anything you dream of doing for actually saying something that resonates with 100’s of millions of people the world over. It’s astounding the fantasy double standard Kevin O’Leary lives in. You played yourself well in ‘Marty Supreme.’”

Variety notes that O’Leary plays a morally corrupt businessman who sponsors “Marty Mauser’s ping pong career while humiliating him in grotesque ways.”

Ruffalo’s comments were a response to O’Leary’s recent criticism of Eilish’s Grammys speech on Fox News.

“It’s the first lesson 101 for celebrity: as you rise up, whether you’re a film star or music star or whatever, shut your mouth, and just entertain,” O’Leary said.

During her acceptance speech for “Song of the Year” upset the Right.

“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said. “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and fuck ICE.”

Eilish’s brother Finneas took to social media, Wednesday, to defend her sister, saying on Threads, “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech.”

