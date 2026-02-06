Listen Live
NC college student headed to Winter Olympics with Team USA

Published on February 6, 2026
SPEED SKATING: OCT 16 ISU Short Track World Tour
A student at a North Carolina university will represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Eunice Lee, a short-track speedskater, attends Duke University in Durham, where she studies chemistry and biology on a pre-med track. Originally from the West Coast, Lee told U.S. Speedskating that balancing academics and elite training can be demanding, but she chose Duke in part because it allowed her to pursue both, according to WBTV.

At 21, Lee has already established herself among the nation’s top skaters and will compete on the Olympic stage for a second time. Another Olympian with Carolina ties is skeleton racer Mystique Ro, a former student at Queens University of Charlotte.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 6, with speedskating events beginning Feb. 7.

NC college student headed to Winter Olympics with Team USA was originally published on 1053rnb.com

