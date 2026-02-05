Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

McDonald's Serves Up McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine's Day

McDonald’s Serves Up Love with McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McDonald's Winter Menu
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Move over, chocolate hearts—McDonald’s is redefining romance this Valentine’s Day with a culinary twist that’s equal parts quirky and luxurious. Enter the McNugget Caviar Kit, a limited-edition offering that pairs the fast-food giant’s iconic Chicken McNuggets with a dollop of high-end sophistication.

Launching on February 10 at 11 a.m. ET, these kits are available exclusively online at McNuggetCaviar.com—and here’s the kicker: they’re completely free (while supplies last, of course). Each kit includes a 1-ounce tin of McNugget caviar, a $25 Arch Card for more nuggets, crème fraîche, and even a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon for that extra touch of class.

This unexpected collaboration with Paramount Caviar, a U.S.-based luxury caviar supplier, is McDonald’s way of giving fans a taste of the high life without the hefty price tag. According to a McDonald’s spokesperson, “McNugget Caviar was created because of our customers. They’ve been pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar long before we made it official.”

So, whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or just want to impress your taste buds, McDonald’s has you covered. But act fast—these kits are bound to be the hottest (and fanciest) thing since, well, hot nuggets.

McDonald’s Serves Up Love with McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day was originally published on majicatl.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'

Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

Hip-Hop Wired
C-Murder Photo Session

C-Murder’s Appeal Denied Again By Louisiana Supreme Court

Hip-Hop Wired
Sujit Kundu's 21st Birthday Celebration

Lil Jon's Son, DJ Young Slade, Reported Missing

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Bad Bunny's Reaction At The Grammy Becomes An Instant Classic Meme

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| R&B Lovers | 2025-12-04
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Register To Win tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour

Comment
YFN Lucci Contest
Contests  |  emartinezione

Register to win tickets to see YFN Lucci

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close