Listen Live
Close
News

Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime For $340M

Floyd Mayweather is seeking $340 million in damages from the Showtime cable network over what his side framed as "financial fraud."

Published on February 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Floyd Mayweather finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with the Showtime cable network over what his side alleges is “financial fraud.” In court documents filed in California, Floyd Mayweather claims that Showtime and a former manager finagled hundreds of millions of dollars from him as he now seeks $340 million in damages.

Deadline reported on Floyd Mayweather’s lawsuit against Showtime, stating that thefraud and unjust enrichment matter was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 3.

A portion of the filing asserts the claim that Mayweather is suing Showtime because of”hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud.”

The suit names Mayweather’s former manager, Al Haymon, who he says masterminded the scheme to defraud the celebrated boxer out of owed monies. Mayweather’s suit also alleges that Haymon worked alongside former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza.

Floyd Mayweather’s attorney Bobby Samini shared a statment to TMZ Sports regarding the lawsuit.

“Floyd is one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view draws. He generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Showtime. Mr. Mayweather now takes this fight to the courtroom to recover what he rightfully earned. Retiring undefeated at 50-0, Mr. Mayweather will go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring,” Samini wrote.

Photo: Getty

Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime For $340M was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Soundtracks Buick’s Latest Commercial

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Take-Two Confirms 'GTA 6' Will Launch With A Physical Edition

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime For $340M

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Nicki Minaj Defends Trump, Takes Digs At Trans Youth

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
MRMF Presents One Night Of R&B Toy Drive
Lifestyle  |  bigbink

2BYG Got Next In The DFDUB

Comment
News  |  tethomas

Three Young Brothers Tragically Drown In Icy Texas Pond

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close