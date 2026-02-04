Source: Dave Free / pgLang

Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off” has landed a major placement, soundtracking Buick’s latest commercial.

The pairing feels especially fitting, considering the Compton MC’s opening line on the track, “All I ever wanted was a black Grand National.”

The Grand National is one of Buick’s most popular vintage vehicles, making the brand’s decision to tap “tv off” for its campaign feel like a perfect match.

Beyond its commercial success, “tv off” has also earned critical acclaim. The record won Best Rap Song at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Featured artist Lefty Gunplay was in attendance and accepted the award on Kendrick Lamar’s behalf, delivering a brief but impactful speech:

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I wanna thank Kendrick Lamar for putting a Latino on. So all the Latino kids in the hood, anything is possible.”

With the win, Lefty became the first Latino artist to receive a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.

Kendrick linking up with Buick also highlights his long-standing connection to the brand. K.Dot has previously shared that he was driven home from the hospital as a newborn in a Buick. In 2024, the Grammy Award winner purchased the same Buick model from his childhood and reflected on the milestone in a social media post:

“A good ol saying can snap you back into reality sometimes. But in the moment of confusion, the best thing you can do is find a gnx, make you really the only thing that matters in life is that original paperwork, that TL2, 1 of 547. Yea I finally changed, it’s over with.”

With “tv off” now echoing off through commercials, Kendrick’s admiration for Buick comes full circle.

Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Soundtracks Buick’s Latest Commercial was originally published on hiphopwired.com