Tarrant County Students Protest ICE With Walkout
“ ICE they kill people and gets no punishment at all,” says one of the students who was a part of a walkout ICE protest. A large group of students from Haltom High School joined a wave of walkouts today in Tarrant County, protesting against U.S Immigration and Customs. This is part of something much larger; it is a national movement following all the recent injustices involving ICE operations.
“ICE killed 2 people in Minneapolis on top of 10s of others. ICE is a terrible thing.”
“ We need to defund ICE, and it’s not okay for people to be torn out of the country for what? Their skin color?”
“Our school is 60% hispanic, okay, we got at least 150 people here.”
“This is turning into a messed-up world, it’s really, really bad and not good for us.”
“We deserve to have a country that we can feel safe in.”
All statements from the kids who are a part of his walkout, as the kids walk alongside the highway carrying flags and signs against ICE.
Tarrant County Students Protest ICE With Walkout was originally published on majic945.com