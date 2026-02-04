Listen Live
Tarrant County Students Protest ICE With Walkout

Students from Haltom High School joined a large walkout in Tarrant County protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Published on February 4, 2026
Bloomfield High School students walk out to protest ICE in New Jersey
Source: Anadolu / Getty

“ ICE they kill people and gets no punishment at all,” says one of the students who was a part of a walkout ICE protest. A large group of students from Haltom High School joined a wave of walkouts today in Tarrant County, protesting against U.S Immigration and Customs. This is part of something much larger; it is a national movement following all the recent injustices involving ICE operations.

“ICE killed 2 people in Minneapolis on top of 10s of others. ICE is a terrible thing.”

“ We need to defund ICE, and it’s not okay for people to be torn out of the country for what? Their skin color?”

“Our school is 60% hispanic, okay, we got at least 150 people here.”

“This is turning into a messed-up world, it’s really, really bad and not good for us.”

“We deserve to have a country that we can feel safe in.”

All statements from the kids who are a part of his walkout, as the kids walk alongside the highway carrying flags and signs against ICE.

Tarrant County Students Protest ICE With Walkout was originally published on majic945.com

