Greenwood Man Gets Six Years in Prison for Child Exploitation and Child Porn Possession

Source: Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A man from Greenwood will serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to child exploitation and possession of child pornograhy.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said on Tuesday that 40-year-old Rudy Mohika admitted that he has an addiction to child porn.

In December of 2024, the Lebanon Police Department and Boone County CASE Task Force received a cyber tip from the Kik platform about suspected child pornography uploads in November 2024.

“Through this investigation, the Kik account was connected to Mohika. Mohika was discovered to have sent around 50 child porn files to users online. The court in sentencing Mohika referenced his admission to having an addiction to child pornography going back before this cyber tip was made, that many of the images and videos in his possession were of children between the ages of 1- 6 years old, and anything less than going to prison would depreciate the seriousness of this offense,” said Hamner.

