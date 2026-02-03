Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Jerome Richardson, a 21-year-old Temple University student, was arrested Monday morning after turning himself in to federal authorities. Richardson faces charges of conspiring with nine others to interfere with the First Amendment rights of worshipers during an anti-ICE protest at a local church.

The protest, which gained national attention due to the involvement of journalist Don Lemon, has sparked heated debates about the balance between activism and constitutional rights.

According to federal prosecutors, Richardson and his co-defendants allegedly disrupted a church service as part of their protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The group is accused of using tactics that prevented congregants from freely practicing their religion, a violation of their First Amendment rights. The protest reportedly included chants, banners, and physical blockades, which authorities claim crossed the line from peaceful demonstration to unlawful interference.

The involvement of Don Lemon, who was reportedly present at the protest in a journalistic capacity, has added a layer of complexity to the case. While Lemon has not been charged, his presence has fueled public interest and media coverage, amplifying the national conversation around immigration enforcement and the limits of protest.

Richardson, who is studying political science at Temple University, has been an active participant in social justice movements on campus.

His attorney has stated that Richardson intends to plead not guilty and will vigorously contest the charges. “Jerome is a passionate advocate for human rights, and we believe his actions were within the bounds of lawful protest,” the attorney said in a statement.

Temple Student Arrested for Alleged Role in Anti-ICE Protest Involving Don Lemon was originally published on rnbphilly.com