Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Dallas Galentine & Valentine’s Day Events

Dallas Galentine & Valentine’s Day Events

Discover the best Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day events in Dallas, featuring restaurant and bar specials, private chefs, hotel deals and so much more.

Published on February 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrating Valentine's Day with red wine poured into a clear glass on a pink background
Source: Mario Kovac / Getty

Dallas is full of exciting Valentine’s and Galentine’s events durring this season of love, the city is offering something for couples, singles, and friend groups. From exclusive private chef experiences, restaurant and bar specials, to discounted hotel stays, there are hands-on activities like candle making, cooking classes, Pilates sessions, and elegant tea parties going on this season. There’s no shortage of unique ways to celebrate. Whether you’re planning a romantic night out, a self-love day, or a fun Galentine’s experience with friends, Dallas offers memorable experiences that go far beyond the traditional dinner date.

check out this list of Valentine’s & Galentine’s Events In Dallas

Valentine’s Day Comedy Show

Leela’s Wine Bar

Thompson Dallas

TK’s Events

Legacy West

Soul Shack Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

Reserved Noir – Dallas Event venue

The Ladies Athletic Club Of Dallas

Dallas Ninety Nines

The Mum Meet

Dallas Women’s Networking Group

Christopher Jones – chefanor2u

The GEMS Camp

Kitchen Social Dallas

Lorenzo Hotel

Simply Graceful Pilates

texasladiesgoat

EVELYN

Art After Dark

Shambria’s Eats

SSKIN Aesthetics & Wellness

Gllow

Dfw Shopz Market Est 2019

Sip & Paint 

NTO B’nai B’rith Girls

Whos Next Dallas

Cafe Nubia

Picnic special 

HYLA

Dallas Alumni Chapter of ΚΑΨ – Lovers & Friends Valentine’s Party

One Night Only

Esco Dallas Restaurant & Tapas

Vibez Lounge & Restaurant

Galentine’s Pilates Experience

Seek

R&B Party

Dallas Galentine & Valentine’s Day Events was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Jelly Roll Dances Around ICE Questions At Grammys

Hip-Hop Wired
Senate Entertainment Hearing in Washington

MAGA's Answer To Bad Bunny Is A Struggle TPUSA Halftime Show Headlined By Culture Vulture Kid Rock

Hip-Hop Wired
White House Coverage

Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

Hip-Hop Wired

Microsoft Permanently Booted Jeffrey Epstein From Xbox Live For Being A Registered Sex Offender

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
R Kelly Gayle King interview
News  |  okayyyvickyj

Jane Doe In R Kelly Sex Tape Breaks Her Silence After Years!

Comment
29 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

A List Of Places Women Refuse To Go For A First Date

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close