Kendrick Lamar Makes Grammy History With Multiple Wins

Kendrick Lamar Dominates the Grammys With Multiple Wins and Historic Milestone

Hip hop took center stage at the Grammy Awards thanks to a huge night from Kendrick Lamar.

Published on February 1, 2026
67th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Kendrick scored Best Rap Performance with Chains & Whips alongside Clipse, delivering one of the hardest hitting records of the year.

He also picked up Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther with SZA, blending emotion and lyricism into a fan favorite moment.

The wins didn’t stop there.

Kendrick’s powerful track tv off earned Best Rap Song, adding yet another trophy to his legendary career.

With these victories, Kendrick officially tied Jay-Z as the most awarded rapper in Grammy history, with 25 Grammy Awards each a massive milestone in hip hop culture.

Social media erupted as fans celebrated Kendrick’s dominance, calling it one of the greatest Grammy runs ever for a rap artist.

Hot 100.9 will keep you locked in with more Grammy moments, historic wins, and everything trending in hip hop.

What was Kendrick’s biggest Grammy moment for you this year? 🏆🎤

Kendrick Lamar Dominates the Grammys With Multiple Wins and Historic Milestone was originally published on hot1009.com

