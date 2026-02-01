Listen Live
Close
News

Jane Doe In R Kelly Sex Tape Breaks Her Silence After Years!

The woman whose identity was once shielded in the R. Kelly sex tape scandal has now come forward to share her experiences in her new book.

Published on February 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

R Kelly Gayle King interview
Source: CBS News screenshot / CBS News screenshot

For decades, Reshona Landfair was known only as “Jane Doe.” No face. No name. Just a label attached to one of the most infamous tapes in music history. Now, for the first time, the woman at the center of the R. Kelly sex tape is stepping forward to tell her story ..in her own words.

According to Rolling Stone, Landfair recently sat down with the publication to discuss her upcoming book and the truth behind what happened to her. She was only 14 years old at the time the tape was made. For years, the world debated, speculated, and dissected the situation.. often without ever hearing from the person who was most affected.

This isn’t just another headline or celebrity scandal revisited. It’s a reminder of how long it can take for survivors to feel safe enough to speak. It’s also a reminder that behind viral moments and court cases are real people whose lives don’t end when the news cycle moves on.

There’s something deeply important about Reshona Landfair reclaiming her name…. on her own timeline, with her own voice. I’m genuinely interested in reading her book “Who’s Watching Shorty“, not out of curiosity rooted in controversy, but out of respect for her truth and her courage.

Her story deserves to be read with care, empathy, and understanding. And this time, the world should listen.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/r-kelly-reshona-landfair-jane-doe-tape-trial-interview-1235504614

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Michael Watts

Texas Hip-Hop Icon DJ Michael Watts Has Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Cardi B on Call Her Daddy
Entertainment  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B’s Comedic Talents Are Fireeeee in SNL Skit!

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
News  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close