Listen Live
Close
News

Macklemore Likens Minnesota Situation To Gaza In IG Post

Macklemore, using his Instagram account to promote a nationwide shutdown in support of Minnesota, likened the situation to Gaza.

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Two

Macklemore is no stranger to using his massive platforms to speak out in support of causes he believes in, doing so once again this week. Taking to social media, Macklemore, while sharing details of a nationwide blackout in support of Minnesota, likened the situation in the state to that of Gaza.

Mackelmore, 42, took to his social media page earlier this week to share details about the planned nationwide shutdown protest in support of those on the ground in Minnesota, especially in the wake of the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

From IG:

Lately it’s become impossible to ignore. Gaza and Minneapolis are not separate stories. They operate through the same machinery that treats people as disposable and calls it order. Different places, the same architecture of harm. Property protected, always stolen. Profit prioritized. Violence justified.

History has been clear about how systems like this change. They don’t shift because they’re persuaded or shamed. They shift when the oppressor is exposed and people stop cooperating. When labor is withheld. When money is no longer guaranteed. When everyday people decide they can’t keep feeding what is killing them.

Capitalism responds to pressure, not conscience.

In times past, Macklemore’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict has drawn criticism from pro-Israel groups such as the Anti-Defamation League. There doesn’t seem to be a response of note to the Seattle rapper’s latest missive.

Photo: Getty

Macklemore Likens Minnesota Situation To Gaza In IG Post was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
R Kelly Gayle King interview
News  |  okayyyvickyj

Jane Doe In R Kelly Sex Tape Breaks Her Silence After Years!

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close