Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

A recent poll placed Melania Trump dead last among all First Ladies in popularity, as her documentary film arrives in theaters with dismal reviews.

Published on January 30, 2026
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

It looks like, as far as being First Lady goes, Melania Trump is viewed as the bottom of the heap. That’s according to a new ranking poll of historians, which was revealed in a CNN segment concerning the new documentary film about Trump set to open in theaters nationwide this weekend.

“You know, the critics, we don’t expect that the critics are going to like this film,” data journalist Harry Enten began, then adding: “Critics generally, at least historical critics, don’t really like Melania Trump either. I mean, just take a look.” The graphic then shows Melania Trump’s photo side by side with former FLOTUSes Margaret Taylor and Jane Pierce, the wives of former Presidents Zachary Taylor and Franklin Pierce, respectively. 

“I mean, just take a look. Historians, first lady rankings, the bottom three – dead last, Melania Trump,” Enten said, continuing: “When you’re next to Jane Pierce and Margaret Taylor, those are not particularly good. Although we were able to get a colored photo of Melania Trump.” The survey was conducted by the Siena Research Institute.

The ranking was an alarm bell for the potential success – or lack thereof – for the First Lady’s documentary film, Melania, which was produced by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who reportedly invested $75 million into the project. It has gotten heavy promotion from President Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social media platform to call the film a “MUST WATCH” and declared that theaters were “selling out fast!”

Outside of the administration, however, there doesn’t seem to be much hope that people will rush out to see the film. Enten opened the segement stating that projections for the documentary’s opening weekend could see it bring in just $1 million. He compared it to the opening weekend numbers for Michael Moore’s Farenheit 9/11, which amounted to $41 million. 

“The bottom line is this: at this point, the belief is, part of the reason why the film is not going to do all that well is that there‘s a belief that the film is not all that good,” Enten concluded. The film, directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, was not screened for critics prior to its release on Friday (January 30), which is seen as a sign that the studio has no faith in the movie’s success.

Photo: Getty

Breaking News

