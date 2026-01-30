Listen Live
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents

According to Don Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, Lemon was taken into federal custody in Los Angeles Thursday night while he was covering the Grammys.

Published on January 30, 2026
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

LOS ANGELES — Former cable news anchor Don Lemon has been arrested.

According to Don Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, Lemon was taken into federal custody in Los Angeles on Thursday night while he was covering the Grammy awards.

Lemon came under scrutiny following an anti-ICE demonstration at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this month, where he went inside with a camera and microphone.

Lowell called Lemon’s arrest an:

“unprecedented attack on the First Amendment” and stated that he “will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

She also criticized the Trump Justice Department for focusing on the former CNN journalist instead of investigating federal agents involved in the killing of two people in Minnesota.

The arrest has also sparked outrage among Lemon’s supporters and press freedom advocates.

Organizations like the Committee to Protect Journalists and the American Civil Liberties Union have issued statements condemning the arrest and calling for transparency in the charges against him.

“Journalists should not be criminalized for doing their jobs,” said CPJ spokesperson Maria Gonzalez.

It’s not clear yet what charges Lemon is facing.

Lemon, who left CNN in 2023 after a 17-year tenure, has remained a prominent figure in media and activism.

Known for his outspoken views on social justice issues.

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents was originally published on wibc.com

