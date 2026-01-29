Listen Live
Mavericks to Retire Mark Aguirre’s Number Tonight vs. Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks will honor franchise legend Mark Aguirre by retiring his No. 24 jersey during halftime of Hornets vs. Mavs tonight.

Published on January 29, 2026
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers
Source: Mike Powell / Getty

The Mavericks will honor Mark Aguirre for his jersey retirement ceremony tonight at halftime of Hornets/Mavs at 8:30 pm/et on NBA League Pass.

Thursday night at the Hornets vs. Mavs game taking place at the American Airlines Center, after being drafted first overall by the Mavs in 1981, nearly 4 decades later,  the Dallas team is set to honor and retire Mark Aguirre’s number 24.

During Aguirre’s time playing for the Mavs, it’s said that he was a scoring machine, someone who gave the franchise its first real shot at national relevance. His numbers still speak volumes with 13,930 points as a Maverick, a franchise record of  29.5 points per game in 1983–84.

Last summer, Aguirre attended the draft watch party the night Cooper Flagg was selected as the Mavs ‘ #1 pick. Since then, Aguirre has woven himself back in.

Mavericks to Retire Mark Aguirre’s Number Tonight vs. Hornets was originally published on majic945.com

