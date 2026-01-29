Mavericks to Retire Mark Aguirre’s Number Tonight vs. Hornets

Source: Mike Powell / Getty

The Mavericks will honor Mark Aguirre for his jersey retirement ceremony tonight at halftime of Hornets/Mavs at 8:30 pm/et on NBA League Pass.

Thursday night at the Hornets vs. Mavs game taking place at the American Airlines Center, after being drafted first overall by the Mavs in 1981, nearly 4 decades later, the Dallas team is set to honor and retire Mark Aguirre’s number 24.

During Aguirre’s time playing for the Mavs, it’s said that he was a scoring machine, someone who gave the franchise its first real shot at national relevance. His numbers still speak volumes with 13,930 points as a Maverick, a franchise record of 29.5 points per game in 1983–84.

Last summer, Aguirre attended the draft watch party the night Cooper Flagg was selected as the Mavs ‘ #1 pick. Since then, Aguirre has woven himself back in.

