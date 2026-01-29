Listen Live
Sports

Dallas Trinity FC Opens Spring Season Celebrating Black History Month

Dallas Trinity FC opens its spring season this weekend with playoff energy, new leadership, and a Black History Month celebration.

Published on January 29, 2026
Dallas Trinity FC v Barcelona - Women Pre-season Friendly
Source: Omar Vega / Getty

Dallas, it’s time to pull back up — Dallas Trinity FC is back and spring soccer officially starts this weekend. After the winter break, DTFC returns to the pitch Saturday, January 31, hosting Brooklyn FC at the iconic Cotton Bowl, and the vibes are already set.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m., and this one is more than just a match. The club is celebrating the start of Black History Month with a special pre-match panel, Celebrating Black Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders, moderated by former Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. The conversation will spotlight leaders shaping industries and strengthening the Dallas community, including Sara Madsen Miller, COO and Executive Producer of 1820 Productions; Byron Sanders, CEO of Arete Health; Carlton Dixon, Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits; and Marissa Allen, Founder of Cookie Society.

On the field, there’s plenty to be excited about too. Dallas Trinity FC recently named Nathan Thackeray as the club’s new head coach, bringing championship-level experience from the NWSL and collegiate soccer. Along with the new hire, DTFC added serious depth with defender Lauren Flynn, goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, and midfielder Heather Stainbrook, setting the tone for a strong spring run.

Dallas currently sits inside the playoff picture, and help is on the way — star midfielder Lexi Missimo is expected to rejoin the squad after U.S. National Team Development Camp, giving the roster another boost heading into the stretch run.

Bottom line: this team is locked in, the stakes are high, and the Cotton Bowl is the place to be. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to come out and support women’s soccer in Dallas — this is it.

Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC
Saturday, Jan. 31 | 4 p.m. CT
Cotton Bowl Stadium | Streaming on Peacock

VISIT THE DALLAS TRINITY FC WEBSITE FOR TICKETS, TEAM NEWS, AND MORE!

