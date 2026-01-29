Source: Mark McCray / Mark McCray

This has been an icy week for North Texas. Today, going into the weekend, residents can expect a brief pause from the winter cold, as temperatures climb into the 50s on Thursday. However, a cold front is expected to return over the weekend.

On Wednesday, North Texas saw a significant thaw with temperatures reaching the upper 40s, which is several degrees higher than predicted.

Despite some slick spots in neighborhoods and driveways following overnight freezes in the 20s and low 30s. Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures are expected to hit the low 50s by midday and into the mid-upper 50s by early afternoon.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A cold front passing through later on Thursday will bring gusty winds out of the west and northwest, shifting back towards cooler air.

A secondary cold front is expected to arrive Friday night, getting you ready for the cold you can expect over the weekend.

The primary concern for residents is whether temperatures will plummet. By Saturday morning, temperatures are forecasted to sit in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills expected to dip into the single digits.

Extreme temperatures are not expected to linger as long as the initial winter blast. By Sunday into early next week, the arctic air will ease, allowing North Texas temperatures back into the 50s. However, rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

North Texas Weekend Weather Updates was originally published on majic945.com