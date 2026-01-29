Listen Live
Close
Local

North Texas Weekend Weather Updates

North Texas sees warmth Thursday with temps in the 50s before a cold front brings teens and single-digit wind chills over the weekend .

Published on January 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Skyline
Source: Mark McCray / Mark McCray

This has been an icy week for North Texas. Today, going into the weekend, residents can expect a brief pause from the winter cold, as temperatures climb into the 50s on Thursday. However, a cold front is expected to return over the weekend.

On Wednesday, North Texas saw a significant thaw with temperatures reaching the upper 40s, which is several degrees higher than predicted.

Despite some slick spots in neighborhoods and driveways following overnight freezes in the 20s and low 30s. Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures are expected to hit the low 50s by midday and into the mid-upper 50s by early afternoon.

A cold front passing through later on Thursday will bring gusty winds out of the west and northwest, shifting back towards cooler air.

A secondary cold front is expected to arrive Friday night, getting you ready for the cold you can expect over the weekend.

The primary concern for residents is whether temperatures will plummet. By Saturday morning, temperatures are forecasted to sit in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills expected to dip into the single digits.

Extreme temperatures are not expected to linger as long as the initial winter blast. By Sunday into early next week, the arctic air will ease, allowing North Texas temperatures back into the 50s. However, rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

North Texas Weekend Weather Updates was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Photo Illustration Of TikTok's Technical Failures In The United States.

TikTok Has Seemingly Become A New Pro-Trump Platform Following U.S. Ownership

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein "Co-Conspirators"

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

10 Takeaways From J. Cole’s ‘Birthday Blizzard’ Mixtape

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole Drops ‘Birthday Blizzard ’26’ Freestyles Ahead Of ‘The Fall-Off’

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music survey win $500
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 In Cash

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-DACA-DEMONSTRATION
National  |  Kirby Lozano

I.C.E. in North Texas

Comment
17 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

NFL Players from Texas That are Playing in the Super Bowl

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close