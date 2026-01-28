Listen Live
Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart to Host Evening Fundraiser in Dayton

Published on January 28, 2026
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Kick Off a Limited Three-City Run at the Boch Center Wang Theatre
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are getting together for an unfiltered, one-night-only onstage conversation in February.

In support of public radio, Stewart will join Chappelle in Dayton, OH on the 13th at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

The event, titled “WYSO Radio Guide Presents: An Evening with Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart,” is a fundraiser benefiting WYSO 91.3 FM: the community-owned public radio station based in Yellow Springs, where Chappelle lives.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: “He’s No MLK”

Rather than a traditional stand-up show, the evening is designed to resemble a late-night talk show format, with Stewart serving as host. WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis said the structure allows for a broader discussion about media, culture and free expression.

“Because this wasn’t going to be a traditional stand-up night, we felt a late-light talk show format would be a really cool framework,” Dennis said. “There will be a couch, a desk and potted plants with Jon Stewart as the host for the evening. It gives us flexibility to have musical guests as well. Dave and Jon have been friends since their early days at Comedy Central. Who better to talk about the role of independent journalism — independent media — and its ability to speak truth to power?”

Proceeds from the event will directly support WYSO’s mission, including independent journalism, youth media training, community storytelling and historical preservation.

The evening also serves as a celebration marking WYSO’s upcoming relocation to the Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs, a historic building owned by the resident comedian.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM January 30th online at daytonlive.org and in person at the Schuster Center box office.

Phone sales will begin at 2PM on the same day, if tickets remain available. A four-ticket limit per household will be enforced.


Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart to Host Evening Fundraiser in Dayton was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

