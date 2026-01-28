Source: G Fiume / Getty Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support The landscape of college athletics is undergoing a seismic shift with the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. Universities are now competing not just on the field but also in their ability to provide robust NIL support to their athletes. A recent survey by Athletes.org has ranked the top programs excelling in this area, offering a clear picture of which schools are leading the charge in empowering their athletes. Here’s a breakdown below of the Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support. RELATED | Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations 1. Ohio State Source: CFP / Getty Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Ohio State leads the pack, setting the gold standard for NIL support. Known for its vast alumni network and strong brand presence, the Buckeyes provide athletes with unparalleled resources to capitalize on NIL opportunities. Their comprehensive approach includes education, marketing support, and access to lucrative partnerships, making them a top destination for athletes.

2. Clemson Clemson's commitment to excellence extends beyond the football field. The Tigers have built a reputation for fostering a supportive environment where athletes can thrive in the NIL space. Their focus on personal branding and community engagement has made them a standout program in this new era.

3. Michigan State Michigan State has emerged as a leader in NIL by prioritizing holistic athlete development. The Spartans offer tailored resources to help athletes navigate the complexities of NIL, from financial literacy programs to marketing workshops, ensuring they are well-prepared for success.

4. Purdue Purdue's innovative approach to NIL has earned them a spot among the top programs. The Boilermakers emphasize creativity and strategic partnerships, helping athletes maximize their earning potential while maintaining a strong focus on academics and personal growth.

5. Michigan Michigan's storied athletic tradition is matched by its forward-thinking approach to NIL. The Wolverines leverage their global brand and extensive alumni network to provide athletes with unique opportunities, making them a powerhouse in the NIL landscape.

6. Maryland Maryland's strategic location near major markets like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore gives its athletes a significant advantage in the NIL space. The Terrapins focus on connecting athletes with local and national brands, ensuring they can capitalize on their proximity to key industries.

7. Iowa Iowa's strong community ties and loyal fanbase have made it a standout program for NIL support. The Hawkeyes emphasize building personal connections between athletes and fans, creating a supportive environment that fosters long-term success.

8. TCU TCU's emphasis on community engagement and athlete branding has positioned them as a leader in NIL. The Horned Frogs provide athletes with the tools and resources needed to build their personal brands, ensuring they can thrive both during and after their collegiate careers.

9. Penn State Penn State's commitment to athlete success extends to the NIL space, where they offer comprehensive support programs. The Nittany Lions leverage their strong alumni network and national reputation to create lucrative opportunities for their athletes.