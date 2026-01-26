Listen Live
Extreme Snowfall Accumulations Nationwide

Snowfall Tracker: Record-Breaking Accumulations Across the Country

Unprecedented snowstorms pummel communities across the country, setting new benchmarks for seasonal accumulations.

Published on January 26, 2026
Welp….Its Monday, Jan. 26, and the U.S. is straight-up buried after Winter Storm Fern came through like it owned the place.Some cities were prepared some were not, either way Fern didn’t discriminate. From Boston rocking 16+ inches, Massachusetts hitting 20 inches, New Jersey and Connecticut around 17, Philly 23+, and even NYC picking up 11+ of snow, the Northeast is still digging out. Midwest cities like Indiana and Illinois saw 14, Little Rock had 11, and northern Texas — yeah, DFW included — got 1–3 sitting on top blocks of ice in a insane freeze. Some spots in New Mexico even topped 31 inches.

Power’s out for over a million people, flights are canceled by the thousands, and temps are tanking into the teens and single digits with wind chills near zero. If you’re in DFW, the snow may be done, but it’s icy, slick, and bitter cold — roads are frozen and any melt will just refreeze overnight. Basically, slide at your own risk.

For more info on staying safe in this weather Check out the video above and if you don’t at least let me bless you with some winter weather reminders you already knew : layer up, keep your phone charged, drive like you’re skating not racing, and check on neighbors. Treat your car like a snow fort—brush off ice and keep that gas tank at least half full. Stay safe, stay warm, and peep the snowfall totals to see exactly what hit your hood.

Remember if you cant be safe at least be SMART! Check me out Mon-Fri 8pm -12am on 979 The Beat.

