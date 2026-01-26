From Pink Prints To Red Hats: Nicki Minaj Joins Donald Trump For Summit

The “Queen of Rap” is officially trading her crown for a seat at the political table. Just one month after shocking the internet with a surprise appearance at the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) conference, Nicki Minaj is doubling down on her conservative alliance. On Saturday, the rapper was announced as a guest speaker for the controversial Trump Accounts Summit. It looks like Nicki Minaj and President Trump are closer than we thought.

According to Complex, the summit is scheduled for January 28 in Washington, D.C., and will serve as the official launch of “Trump Accounts.” This initiative is a cornerstone of the President’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, offering an initial $1,000 government investment for children born between 2025 and 2028 to kickstart their financial futures.

The collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Trump comes as a surprise to many, but Minaj continues to align herself with the administration. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm her attendance, the rapper praised the program as the “true meaning of paying it forward.”

“Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life,” Minaj wrote. “In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy.”

The Trump Accounts allow families to contribute up to $5,000 annually. While critics have labeled the plan a “backdoor for privatizing Social Security,” Minaj has praised the “retirement plan,” positioning herself as the new MAGA doll.

The growing connection between Nicki Minaj and Trump has been building steam since late 2025. In November, she stood alongside Ambassador Mike Waltz at a United Nations conference to spotlight the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, thanking the President for his “leadership on the global stage.”

By December, she was on stage with Erika Kirk—widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk turned conservative superstar—at AmericaFest, where she famously encouraged young men to aspire to be like the “handsome, dashing” President rather than his political rivals.

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul and they make me proud,” Minaj told the TPUSA crowd. “He has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high.” While several of her supporters have embraced the “Make America Gag Again” movement, the shift has undeniably fractured her fanbase. Critics point to the irony of the Trinidadian immigrant aligning with an administration known for strict immigration stances, especially after her own 2018 comments about arriving in the U.S. as an “illegal immigrant” at age five. Others have criticized her for taking aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom and expressing views that many in the LGBTQ+ community find alienating. When asked about the industry backlash by Erika Kirk, Nicki’s response was characteristically blunt: “I didn’t notice.” As the January 28 summit approaches, the political union of Nicki Minaj and Trump continues to to be worrisome for many. Whether this is a calculated chess move for her brand or a genuine ideological transformation is unclear. What do you think? Is Nicki Minaj being genuine?

