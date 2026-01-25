Binge-Worthy Netflix Flicks to Beat the Winter Storm!

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

One of the best things to do when your stuck in the house in a winter storm is to catch up on some Netflix gems. The first movie I dived into was The Rip, staring Ben Afflack, Mat Damon and Teanna Taylor. When i say this movie gives you anxiety, I mean that you don’t know how and when it’s going to end, a must watch. hands down

Looking for a series that out the ordinary, watch 11.22.63 staring James Franco fine ahhh. lol This series is directed by Stephen king with a twist of history of JFK assassination and time travel to stop the killer. a 10/10!

Now if you’re in documentaries and crimes. The Kidnapped Elizabeth Smart is a Must See! Only because the victim gets to tell the real story herself. from the time she was took from her bed at age 14 by her kidnapper. It brought me to tears because I couldn’t even imagine someone coming into my home and taking my daughter and not seeing her for 9 months wondering if she is still alive or not.

Now to lighten the mood, of your looking for a corky funny movie check out People We Meet On Vacation. Super funny

You and your boo can thank me later, Enjoy!!!