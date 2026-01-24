Whats Canclled, Postponed And Still Happening In North Texas
- Texas governor declares disaster in 134 counties ahead of winter storm.
- Dallas Zoo, Texas Rangers Fan Fest, and some concerts closed this weekend.
- High school sports events rescheduled, but Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties ahead of the weekend weather. This is expected to be the most significant winter storm since February 2021; Several North Texas school districts have already decided to close early next week, but most major districts are waiting to see what happens before making a final decision. There are also events, activities, and church services that have been canceled over the weekend.
Whats closed
Dallas zoo
The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25. Anyone with a ticket for those days will receive an email to reschedule their visit.
Texas Rangers fan fest
The Texas Rangers’ Fan Fest event in Arlington has been canceled. It was slated to occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24
Pat Green Show At Billy Bob’s Texas
Billy Bob’s Texas has canceled a Pat Green show scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, according to their Facebook page.
What’s been postponed
Dallas Museum Of Art’s Late Night At The Museum
The Dallas Museum of Art has moved its Late Night at the Museum to Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. central. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 23.
High School Sports
Several districts have pushed back or moved up high school sporting events scheduled for this weekend. Districts include:
- Northwest ISD
- Plano ISD
- Quinlan ISD
- Rockwall ISD
- Boyd ISD
- Godley ISD
DeSoto State Championship Parade
The DeSoto state championship football parade has been pushed to Jan. 31 due to the storm. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24.
What’s still happening
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo says its Jan. 23–25 weekend events are still going ahead as planned. FWSSR said it is working with the City of Fort Worth to ensure public safety with freezing temperatures and sleet expected.
NCA High School Nationals Cheerleading Competition
The cheerleading competition, scheduled for Jan. 23–25, will go ahead at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to their website.
Forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning the region could face nearly 100 hours of sub-freezing temperatures.
