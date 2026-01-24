Whats Canclled, Postponed And Still Happening In North Texas

Source: borzaya / Getty On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties ahead of the weekend weather. This is expected to be the most significant winter storm since February 2021; Several North Texas school districts have already decided to close early next week, but most major districts are waiting to see what happens before making a final decision. There are also events, activities, and church services that have been canceled over the weekend. Whats closed Dallas zoo The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25. Anyone with a ticket for those days will receive an email to reschedule their visit.

Texas Rangers fan fest The Texas Rangers’ Fan Fest event in Arlington has been canceled. It was slated to occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24

Pat Green Show At Billy Bob’s Texas Billy Bob’s Texas has canceled a Pat Green show scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, according to their Facebook page.

What’s been postponed

Dallas Museum Of Art's Late Night At The Museum The Dallas Museum of Art has moved its Late Night at the Museum to Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. central. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 23.

High School Sports Several districts have pushed back or moved up high school sporting events scheduled for this weekend. Districts include:

Northwest ISD

Plano ISD

Quinlan ISD

Rockwall ISD

Boyd ISD

Godley ISD

DeSoto State Championship Parade The DeSoto state championship football parade has been pushed to Jan. 31 due to the storm. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24.

What’s still happening

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo says its Jan. 23–25 weekend events are still going ahead as planned. FWSSR said it is working with the City of Fort Worth to ensure public safety with freezing temperatures and sleet expected.