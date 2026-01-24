Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Whats Canclled, Postponed And Still Happening In North Texas

From school closures to canceled events, here’s what’s canceled, postponed, and still happening across North Texas as a major winter storm impacts the region.

Published on January 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Texas governor declares disaster in 134 counties ahead of winter storm.
  • Dallas Zoo, Texas Rangers Fan Fest, and some concerts closed this weekend.
  • High school sports events rescheduled, but Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues.
Closed sign on dark background for shop or business notification
Source: borzaya / Getty

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties ahead of the weekend weather. This is expected to be the most significant winter storm since February 2021; Several North Texas school districts have already decided to close early next week, but most major districts are waiting to see what happens before making a final decision. There are also events, activities, and church services that have been canceled over the weekend.

Whats closed

Dallas zoo

The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25. Anyone with a ticket for those days will receive an email to reschedule their visit.

Texas Rangers fan fest 

The Texas Rangers’ Fan Fest event in Arlington has been canceled. It was slated to occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24

Pat Green Show At Billy Bob’s Texas

Billy Bob’s Texas has canceled a Pat Green show scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, according to their Facebook page.

What’s been postponed

Dallas Museum Of Art’s Late Night At The Museum

The Dallas Museum of Art has moved its Late Night at the Museum to Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. central. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 23.

High School Sports

Several districts have pushed back or moved up high school sporting events scheduled for this weekend. Districts include:

  • Northwest ISD
  • Plano ISD
  • Quinlan ISD
  • Rockwall ISD
  • Boyd ISD
  • Godley ISD

DeSoto State Championship Parade

The DeSoto state championship football parade has been pushed to Jan. 31 due to the storm. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24.

What’s still happening

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo says its Jan. 23–25 weekend events are still going ahead as planned. FWSSR said it is working with the City of Fort Worth to ensure public safety with freezing temperatures and sleet expected.

NCA High School Nationals Cheerleading Competition

The cheerleading competition, scheduled for Jan. 23–25, will go ahead at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to their website.

Forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning the region could face nearly 100 hours of sub-freezing temperatures.

Whats Canclled, Postponed And Still Happening In North Texas was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Hip-Hop Wired
Liam Ramos

ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota

Hip-Hop Wired
FIFA 14 Launch

ASAP Rocky Breaks Silence On Drake Amid ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Press Run

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Electricity Pylons And Power Lines
News  |  Jazzi Black

A Quick Guide to Checking Texas’ Power Grid Live

Comment
Dallas Winter Storm 2021
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

DFW Winter Storm Alert: What You Need To Know

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
She Is Ambassadors
0:27
Local  |  Tori Jay

She Is Awards 2025: Meet the Ambassadors!

Comment
Turkey
DFW Community Features  |  bigbink

Reunion Radio on New Foods For Thanksgiving

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close