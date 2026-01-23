Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Richard Smallwood's Celebration of Life

Richard Smallwood’s Celebration of Life

Watch family and friends pay homage to the revered Richard Smallwood, whose transcendent compositions touched countless lives.

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Richard Smallwood Celebration of Life Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

The gospel music world mourns the loss of a true legend, Richard Smallwood, whose extraordinary talent and unwavering faith have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. Known for his timeless compositions like “Total Praise” and “Center of My Joy,” Smallwood’s music transcended generations, bringing hope, healing, and inspiration to listeners around the globe.

RELATED STORY: 10 Songs to Know By Late Gospel Innovator Richard Smallwood

As we honor his remarkable life and legacy, a homegoing service will be held to celebrate the man who dedicated his life to glorifying God through music. This special service will be streamed live, allowing fans, friends, and loved ones from all over the world to join in paying their respects to this gospel pioneer.

You can watch the celebration of life service below on Saturday, January 24th at Noon EST:

 

“In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am” – John 14:2-3 (NIV)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

 

SEE ALSO

Richard Smallwood’s Celebration of Life was originally published on getuperica.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Hip-Hop Wired
Liam Ramos

ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota

Hip-Hop Wired
FIFA 14 Launch

ASAP Rocky Breaks Silence On Drake Amid ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Press Run

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
23 Items
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Winter Storm Essential Check List

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
¿Cómo afectará el centro de Indiana la tormenta invernal?
National  |  Kirby Lozano

Winter Storm Resources

Comment
$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY
Contests  |  emartinezione

$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close