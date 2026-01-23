Richard Smallwood’s Celebration of Life

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

The gospel music world mourns the loss of a true legend, Richard Smallwood, whose extraordinary talent and unwavering faith have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. Known for his timeless compositions like “Total Praise” and “Center of My Joy,” Smallwood’s music transcended generations, bringing hope, healing, and inspiration to listeners around the globe.

As we honor his remarkable life and legacy, a homegoing service will be held to celebrate the man who dedicated his life to glorifying God through music. This special service will be streamed live, allowing fans, friends, and loved ones from all over the world to join in paying their respects to this gospel pioneer.

You can watch the celebration of life service below on Saturday, January 24th at Noon EST:

“In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am” – John 14:2-3 (NIV)

