A Quick Guide to Checking Texas’ Power Grid Live

ERCOT’s dashboard shows what’s really happening with the grid — here’s how to read it and know when to worry.

Published on January 23, 2026
Power Transmission Lines
Source: Art Wager / Getty

CLICK HERE TO MONITOR THE POWER GRID IN REAL TIME

Alright, let’s break this down in plain language — no engineer degree required.

With winter weather moving in, a lot of folks are asking the same question: “Is the power grid okay?” The good news is, you don’t have to guess. ERCOT — the group that runs Texas’ main power grid — has a public dashboard that lets you see what’s happening in real time.

When you pull up the ERCOT dashboard, the first thing to check is the timestamp on each chart. That tells you exactly when the info was last updated, so you know you’re looking at fresh data, not old news. You can also tap the little expand button on each chart to see more details. If the lines and numbers start looking confusing, click “Full View.” That’s where ERCOT explains what everything means in regular human terms.

The big one everyone watches is the Grid Conditions meter, and it’s color-coded like a traffic light.
Green means everything’s normal — no stress on the system.
Yellow means ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy.
Orange, red, and black mean the grid is in Energy Emergency Levels 1, 2, or 3.

Here’s what those emergency levels actually mean:

Level 1 kicks in when reserves drop below 2,500 megawatts. That’s the warning stage — outages aren’t happening yet, but they could be on the table.

Level 2 happens below 2,000 megawatts. ERCOT may cut power to large industrial customers who already agreed to that during emergencies.

Level 3 is the serious one. If reserves fall under 1,500 megawatts, controlled, rotating outages can happen to keep the grid from crashing.

The dashboard lets you see the situation for yourself. Green is chill. Yellow means be mindful. Anything past that means it’s time to pay attention — and maybe unplug that extra space heater. Stay warm, stay informed, and keep checking in.

CLICK HERE TO MONITOR THE POWER GRID IN REAL TIME

Pole and power lines in Texas
Source: Salvador-Aznar / Getty

