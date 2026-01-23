Gov. Abbott and Texas Officials Say the Power Grid Is Solid

Source: David Holland / Getty

If you’re feeling a little déjà vu with this winter storm talk, you’re not alone — and Texas leaders know it. That’s why Gov. Greg Abbott gathered a long list of state agencies Thursday morning in Austin to basically say, “We got this.”

Abbott met with folks from Emergency Management, TxDOT, the Public Utilities Commission, and ERCOT to run through the game plan for the incoming winter storm and freezing temps. He even issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties, just to stay ahead of things. But his main message? Texas says it’s more prepared now than ever before.

A big chunk of the briefing focused on the power grid — because yeah, 2021 is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Abbott and energy officials stressed that the grid should not fail. They’re confident there’s plenty of power to go around, and if outages happen, it’ll likely be from ice or wind knocking down power lines, not the system collapsing.

Since 2021, the state has added about 40,000 megawatts of power, required backup fuel sources at power plants, and upgraded thousands of power poles and miles of power lines — especially here in North Texas. ERCOT says all available power will be ready to roll, with new systems to get electricity where it’s needed fastest.

On the roads, TxDOT crews are pre-treating highways with brine and have more than 5,000 workers ready to respond. Translation: still be careful, because ice is ice.

Emergency management officials also activated nearly 300 warming shelters statewide and reminded folks to use space heaters safely — and never run generators indoors.

Bottom line: the storm’s coming, but Texas says it’s ready. Stay warm, stay smart, and check on your people.

