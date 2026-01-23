Listen Live
Close
News

Gov. Abbott and Texas Officials Say the Power Grid Is Solid

Flashbacks to 2021? State leaders say relax — here’s how Texas is preparing for freezing temps and possible outages.

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snow day in Houston, TX and pure white snow covers roofs, trees, plants, driveways, and streets and Houston takes a work from home day
Source: David Holland / Getty

If you’re feeling a little déjà vu with this winter storm talk, you’re not alone — and Texas leaders know it. That’s why Gov. Greg Abbott gathered a long list of state agencies Thursday morning in Austin to basically say, “We got this.”

Abbott met with folks from Emergency Management, TxDOT, the Public Utilities Commission, and ERCOT to run through the game plan for the incoming winter storm and freezing temps. He even issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties, just to stay ahead of things. But his main message? Texas says it’s more prepared now than ever before.

A big chunk of the briefing focused on the power grid — because yeah, 2021 is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Abbott and energy officials stressed that the grid should not fail. They’re confident there’s plenty of power to go around, and if outages happen, it’ll likely be from ice or wind knocking down power lines, not the system collapsing.

Since 2021, the state has added about 40,000 megawatts of power, required backup fuel sources at power plants, and upgraded thousands of power poles and miles of power lines — especially here in North Texas. ERCOT says all available power will be ready to roll, with new systems to get electricity where it’s needed fastest.

On the roads, TxDOT crews are pre-treating highways with brine and have more than 5,000 workers ready to respond. Translation: still be careful, because ice is ice.

Emergency management officials also activated nearly 300 warming shelters statewide and reminded folks to use space heaters safely — and never run generators indoors.

Bottom line: the storm’s coming, but Texas says it’s ready. Stay warm, stay smart, and check on your people.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired
CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota

CBP Commissioner Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With Smoke Bomb

Hip-Hop Wired
Scott Jennings

Trump Shill Scott Jennings Roasted By Fellow CNN Panelist

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Play Mini-Golf Following The Mavs Win Over The Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY
Contests  |  emartinezione

$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Contests  |  tethomas

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Comment
13 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close