Storm Snacks & Survival: Where To Eat In Dfw Before The Freeze

Winter storms hit different when you’re hungry. Before the ice rolls in and everybody suddenly remembers they need butter, yeast, and emotional support snacks, let’s talk about where you can still find food in DFW — groceries, hot meals, and places that will likely keep the lights on so you’re not stuck eating dry cereal in the dark.

This is not about panic-buying. This is about moving smart, staying warm, and helping each other out. Think of this as a friend checking in like: “You good on food? You got soup?”

First Things First: The Storm Grocery Run



If you’re still able to get out safely, here are spots that are planning to stay open — at least for now. Always double-check before you head out.



H‑E‑B

H‑E‑B says they’re running normal hours for now and are actively restocking shelves throughout the day. Their whole thing is “taking care of Texas,” and historically they show up when weather gets wild. Keep an eye on their website for updates.



Cedar Market Ranch (Downtown Dallas)

Located at 2434 S. Harwood Street, this spot plans to be open Saturday (and they’re usually closed Sundays, so that’s notable). Locals say they’ve been clutch for last‑minute stocking up. Also — follow them on Instagram. Trust me.



Albertson’s

Albertson’s says they’re doing their best to stay open while keeping employees safe. They’ll update Google Maps, Facebook, Instagram, and even their store phone messages. If you’re unsure, calling might actually be the move.



Braum’s

Listen. When everybody else is out of milk, Braum’s quietly saves the day. Don’t sleep on their market side — milk, bacon, fruit, chip dips, brownies, dark chocolate sea salt caramels… and yes, get a banana split while you’re there. Call ahead to confirm hours.



Kroger

Kroger has a dedicated inclement weather updates page for store hours. Check before you go so you’re not slipping on ice for no reason.

Walmart

It hurts to say it, but Walmart has a store status map that actually works. Grey means closed, orange means you’re in business. No judgment — food is food.



Need a Hot Meal? These Spots Are Holding It Down

Some restaurants and bars are planning to stay open specifically to feed their neighbors. Respect them. Tip well.

Pilllar Bistro (Bishop Arts)

Open all weekend and handing out hot chocolate to lure folks in — which honestly feels right.

Lakewood Landing (East Dallas)

This place has a generator and a reputation. Their words, not ours: “We will stay open during Armageddon.” Enough said.

Mot Hai Ba (East Dallas)

Open all weekend. If you can make it there safely, you’ll eat very, very well.

Beyond The Bar (Richardson)

Salted walkways, warm zero‑proof cocktails, and a chill third‑space vibe at 101 S. Sherman St.

Las Almas Rotas (Fair Park)

Open for the storm, stocked with tequila, and serving Taylor’s chilaquiles. Planning to stay open Saturday and Sunday as long as possible.

The Avenue Sports Grill (Lower Greenville)

Doors open at 8 a.m. all weekend. Their post says, “For everyone’s safety, we are open due to the weather conditions.” No notes.

San Martín Bakery

Both locations plan to be open — Uptown (McKinney Ave) and Addison (Belt Line Rd). Pastries + coffee = morale boost.

Mariscos La Reyna (Grand Prairie)

Family‑owned, warm vibes. Open Saturday with $10 mariscos ramen. Sunday depends on conditions.

Linke BBQ (Wylie)

A bit of a drive, but if you’re nearby, they’re open all weekend and worth it.

On Rotation (Near Love Field)

Open Saturday but may close early depending on ice. Check socials or call 972‑850‑9279.

Sanjh (Irving)

Sanjh is not scared of the weather. Open all three days at 5250 N. O’Connor Blvd. Go get that Indian food.

Move smart. Don’t risk it if roads are icy. Check on your neighbors. Make soup. Bake bread if you can — it really does warm the house and the soul. And if you know a local spot that’s staying open and feeding folks, share the info. This is how we get through it together.



Stay warm, DFW!

