Face Off! Your Favorite Celebrities And Their Identical Children

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty As the years go by, our favorite celebrities keep adding to their legacy through their kids. Some stay low-key in the background, while others step straight into the spotlight like their parents. Whether they follow the same career paths or create their own lanes, one thing is undeniable: these kids stole their parents’ faces. A literal copy and paste. Call them mini-mes, twins, or full-on doppelgängers. Take a look at your favorite celebrities and their identical children; these genetics did NOT come to play.

LAURYN HILL

Beyonce Beyoncé is a global music icon, entrepreneur, and cultural powerhouse known for redefining pop and R&B while championing Black excellence and artistry.

Blu Ivy Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s eldest daughter, has already made history as one of the youngest Grammy winners and is emerging as a performer in her own right, appearing in major tours and creative projects alongside her mother.

ICE CUBE Ice Cube is a legendary rapper, actor, filmmaker, and outspoken voice in hip-hop and Hollywood.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. O’Shea Jackson Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps, breaking out with his acclaimed portrayal of Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton and building his career as an actor and producer.

WILL SMITH Will Smith is a blockbuster actor, rapper, and producer whose career spans music, television, and film over four decades.

JADEN SMITH Jaden Smith is an artist, actor, and fashion innovator known for his boundary-pushing music, eco-conscious activism, and roles in films like The Pursuit of Happyness and The Karate Kid.

FOREST WHITAKER Forest Whitaker is an Academy Award–winning actor and director celebrated for powerful, transformative roles in film and television.

TRUE WHITAKER True Whitaker is a rising actor and model who has begun carving his own path in Hollywood, appearing in projects such as Godfather of Harlem.

LEBRON JAMES LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, an NBA champion, philanthropist, and media mogul.

BRONNY JAMES Bronny James is a highly followed young athlete and rising basketball star, stepping into the spotlight as he begins his own professional journey with eyes from fans worldwide.

Rev Run Joseph Simmons Rev Run, born Joseph Simmons, is a hip-hop icon and founding member of Run-D.M.C. whose influence helped bring rap music into the mainstream and shape hip-hop culture worldwide.

DIGGY SIMMONS Diggy Simmons is a rapper, actor, and television personality who rose to fame on Run’s House and later built a career in music and acting.

MONICA Monica is a Grammy-winning R&B singer known for her soulful voice and classic hits that shaped ’90s and 2000s R&B.

LAIYAH Laiyah Brown is her youngest daughter, often featured in heartfelt moments on social media, representing Monica’s devotion to motherhood and family.

TINY HARRIS Tiny Harris is a singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality best known as a member of the group Xscape.

KING HARRIS King Harris is her son with rapper T.I., gaining attention for his outspoken personality, entrepreneurial spirit, and frequent viral moments.

ERYKAH BADU Erykah Badu is a neo-soul icon revered for her artistry, individuality, and spiritual influence on music and culture.

PUMA CURRY Puma Curry, her son, has stepped into the creative space as a musician and performer, reflecting his mother’s artistic legacy while developing his own sound.

LISA BONET Lisa Bonet is an actress and style icon known for her free-spirited presence and roles in The Cosby Show and A Different World.