Listen Live
Close
Local

Cozy Winter Storm Activities:

By: Kirby Lozano

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Prioritize comfort through cozy meals, music, and gentle movement to stay warm and relaxed.
  • Engage with family or roommates through games, storytelling, and shared activities to foster connection.
  • If alone, find peace through journaling, digital decluttering, and restorative rest without guilt.
Snow In Houston

Source: Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle

❄️  What To Do When You’re Stuck Indoors

Winter storms slow everything down — and that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Whether you’re home with family, roommates, kids, or solo, this guide offers

low-pressure, comforting ideas to help you stay warm, grounded, and connected.

No hustle. No guilt. Just care.

🕯️ For Everyone: Slow, Comfort-First Ideas

  • Make a “storm meal” — think soups, stews, or nostalgic comfort food.

    Examples: caldo de pollo, pozole, lentil soup, pasta, grilled cheese + tomato soup.

    Resource: Use offline-friendly recipe apps like Yummly or save recipes ahead of time from Budget Bytes.

  • Create a cozy atmosphere with candles, lamps, and soft music.

    Examples: lo-fi, old-school R&B, boleros, jazz, or acoustic playlists.

    Resource: Download playlists from Spotify or Apple Music in advance.

  • Clean one small space — then stop.

    Examples: a junk drawer, your purse, one shelf in the fridge, or phone photo albums.

  • Hot drink moment.

    Examples: cafecito, hot chocolate, chamomile tea, ginger tea, champurrado.

  • Gentle movement to stay warm and loose.

    Resource: YouTube channels like Yoga With Adriene, The Underbelly Yoga, or somatic stretch videos (download beforehand).

🎲 With Family or Roommates

  • Games that don’t need batteries.

    Examples: Uno, Lotería, Dominoes, Spades, Jenga.

  • Story sharing night.

    Prompt ideas: “Funniest family memory,” “Worst job I ever had,” or “A moment I’m proud of.”

  • Movie marathon with a theme.

    Examples:

    • Feel-good classics
    • 90s/2000s throwbacks
    • Animated films
    • Spanish-language favorites

    Resource: Download movies on Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+ ahead of time.

  • Cook together.

    Tip: Give everyone one small role — chopping, stirring, seasoning, or plating.

  • Living room dance or karaoke break.

    Resource: Karaoke tracks on YouTube or Spotify (offline if possible).

🧠 With Kids

  • Indoor scavenger hunt.

    Examples: Find something soft, something red, something loud, something that smells good.

  • Arts & crafts using what you already have.

    Examples: drawing, collages with old magazines, paper airplanes, coloring.

  • Build a fort.

    Supplies: blankets, couch cushions, chairs, flashlights.

  • Simple science fun.

    Examples: ice melting experiments, hot vs. cold water, freezing small toys in ice.

  • Read aloud together.

    Resource: Physical books, library checkouts, or saved audiobooks.

🌙 If You’re Alone (and Want Peace)

  • Journal or brain-dump.

    Prompt ideas: “What do I need right now?” or “What can wait?”

  • Comfort rewatch.

    Examples: shows you’ve already seen and love (less stress, more calm).

  • Digital reset.

    Examples: clean email inbox, notes app, or camera roll.

  • Guided meditation or breathwork.

    Resource: Apps like Insight Timer, Calm, or saved YouTube videos.

  • Take a nap without guilt.

    Reminder: Rest is productive during a storm.

📵 If the Internet or Power Goes Out

  • Read a physical book or magazine
  • Write letters or notes (even unsent)
  • Listen to downloaded music
  • Puzzles, crosswords, or word searches
  • Sit quietly and rest — no pressure to fill the silence

❤️ Community-Minded (Low Energy, Big Heart)

  • Check in on neighbors, elders, or friends by text or call
  • Share warming center or storm resource info when possible
  • Cook extra food for your household if safe
  • Thank essential workers online or in person

✨ A Gentle Reminder

You don’t have to be productive during a winter storm.

Staying warm, resting, and caring for yourself and others

is more than enough.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired
CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota

CBP Commissioner Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With Smoke Bomb

Hip-Hop Wired
Scott Jennings

Trump Shill Scott Jennings Roasted By Fellow CNN Panelist

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Play Mini-Golf Following The Mavs Win Over The Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY
Contests  |  emartinezione

$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Contests  |  tethomas

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Comment
13 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close