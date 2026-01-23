Winter Storm Resources

Winter Storm Warming Centers & Cold-Weather Resources — Dallas-Fort Worth

As winter weather arrives in Dallas–Fort Worth, several local warming centers and shelter

resources are open or will open to provide safe, heated spaces for people who need relief

from the cold. These centers offer heat, seating, and sometimes food or overnight shelter

when temperatures drop. If you or someone you know needs a warm place to go, here’s what

to know and where to find help. [Metrocrest Services]

🧤 Key Warming Centers & Shelters

City of Dallas Warming Centers

During cold weather, Dallas opens public facilities like libraries and recreation centers

as warming centers during normal business hours for residents to stay warm indoors. [Dallas]

Dallas Public Libraries — Open during regular hours

— Open during regular hours Dallas Recreation Centers — Warming spaces during posted hours

— Warming spaces during posted hours Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.

— 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. West Dallas Multipurpose Center — 2828 Fish Trap Rd.

Overnight & Weather-Activated Stations

Certain shelters will open overnight or on cold weather activation when temperatures

reach thresholds (such as below freezing). [Metrocrest Services]

Fair Park — Grand Place Building (Dallas) — Temporary overnight shelter

— Temporary overnight shelter GLOWS Garland Overnight Warming Shelter — Salvation Army, Garland

— Salvation Army, Garland Sharing Life WARM — Mesquite — Weather-activated relief

— Weather-activated relief Oak Lawn United Methodist Church — Dallas — Warming station

— Warming station ICAN Inclement Weather Shelter — Irving

County & Regional Warming Centers

Plano Overnight Warming Station (POWS) — East Plano Islamic Center

— East Plano Islamic Center McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Shelter (MEOWS) — First McKinney Baptist Church

— First McKinney Baptist Church Salvation Army Corps Community Centers — Arlington, Garland, Denton, Lewisville

— Arlington, Garland, Denton, Lewisville Denton Community Shelter & Salvation Army Denton

Presbyterian Night Shelter — Fort Worth

Many of these locations open only during **cold weather activations** (like freezing temperatures

or snow) and may have intake hours or rules — always call ahead or check local city alerts

before you go. [Metrocrest Services]

📞 Hotlines & Immediate Help

If you’re unsure where the nearest shelter or warming center is:

Dial 2-1-1 — Texas 2-1-1 connects you with local resources, including warming centers, food, housing, and support. [Richardson ISD]

— Texas 2-1-1 connects you with local resources, including Homeless Crisis Helpline: 1-888-411-6802 — Get information on shelters and housing support. [Housing Forward]

🧥 How to Prepare & Stay Safe in the Cold

In addition to knowing where you can get warm, here are a few tips that help everyone

— especially young children, older adults, and people without reliable heat at home:

Dress in layers: Wear multiple layers of clothing, hats, gloves, and warm socks or insulated boots.

Wear multiple layers of clothing, hats, gloves, and Check on neighbors: Look in on friends, family, or anyone elderly or vulnerable to make sure they have heat or a warm place to go.

Look in on friends, family, or anyone elderly Keep pets inside: Animals get cold too — bring them indoors when temperatures drop. [Reddit]

Animals get cold too — bring them indoors when If your home loses heat: Visit a warming center or shelter if it’s safe to travel; never use ovens or unsafe heating methods indoors.

Visit a warming center or shelter if Stay informed: Follow local weather forecasts and city alerts for shelter activations and hours.

Many cities issue **inclement weather activations** for shelters when temperatures

fall below set thresholds, so local social services and fire rescue teams may also

offer transport or guidance. [Dallas City News]

❤️ How You Can Help Others

Not everyone has a warm place to go — especially neighbors experiencing homelessness.

You can help by:

Donating warm clothing, blankets, and coats to local shelters. [Reddit]

Volunteering with warming center or shelter operations. [Housing Forward]

Sharing verified shelter locations with people in need.

Organizations like The Salvation Army of North Texas operate warming shelters and can

always use support during extreme weather. [Salvation Army North Texas]