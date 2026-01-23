Listen Live
Winter Storm Resources

By: Kirby Lozano

Published on January 23, 2026
  • Dallas opens public facilities as warming centers during business hours.
  • Certain shelters offer overnight or weather-activated shelter when it's freezing.
  • Dress in layers, check on neighbors, and keep pets inside to stay safe in the cold.
¿Cómo afectará el centro de Indiana la tormenta invernal?

Source: La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens / La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens

Winter Storm Warming Centers & Cold-Weather Resources — Dallas-Fort Worth

As winter weather arrives in Dallas–Fort Worth, several local warming centers and shelter

resources are open or will open to provide safe, heated spaces for people who need relief

from the cold. These centers offer heat, seating, and sometimes food or overnight shelter

when temperatures drop. If you or someone you know needs a warm place to go, here’s what

to know and where to find help. [Metrocrest Services]

🧤 Key Warming Centers & Shelters

City of Dallas Warming Centers

During cold weather, Dallas opens public facilities like libraries and recreation centers

as warming centers during normal business hours for residents to stay warm indoors. [Dallas]

  • Dallas Public Libraries — Open during regular hours
  • Dallas Recreation Centers — Warming spaces during posted hours
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.
  • West Dallas Multipurpose Center — 2828 Fish Trap Rd.

Overnight & Weather-Activated Stations

Certain shelters will open overnight or on cold weather activation when temperatures

reach thresholds (such as below freezing). [Metrocrest Services]

  • Fair Park — Grand Place Building (Dallas) — Temporary overnight shelter
  • GLOWS Garland Overnight Warming Shelter — Salvation Army, Garland
  • Sharing Life WARM — Mesquite — Weather-activated relief
  • Oak Lawn United Methodist Church — Dallas — Warming station
  • ICAN Inclement Weather Shelter — Irving

County & Regional Warming Centers

  • Plano Overnight Warming Station (POWS) — East Plano Islamic Center
  • McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Shelter (MEOWS) — First McKinney Baptist Church
  • Salvation Army Corps Community Centers — Arlington, Garland, Denton, Lewisville
  • Denton Community Shelter & Salvation Army Denton
  • Presbyterian Night Shelter — Fort Worth

Many of these locations open only during **cold weather activations** (like freezing temperatures

or snow) and may have intake hours or rules — always call ahead or check local city alerts

before you go. [Metrocrest Services]

📞 Hotlines & Immediate Help

If you’re unsure where the nearest shelter or warming center is:

  • Dial 2-1-1 — Texas 2-1-1 connects you with local resources, including

    warming centers, food, housing, and support. [Richardson ISD]

  • Homeless Crisis Helpline: 1-888-411-6802 — Get information on

    shelters and housing support. [Housing Forward]

🧥 How to Prepare & Stay Safe in the Cold

In addition to knowing where you can get warm, here are a few tips that help everyone

— especially young children, older adults, and people without reliable heat at home:

  • Dress in layers: Wear multiple layers of clothing, hats, gloves, and

    warm socks or insulated boots.

  • Check on neighbors: Look in on friends, family, or anyone elderly

    or vulnerable to make sure they have heat or a warm place to go.

  • Keep pets inside: Animals get cold too — bring them indoors when

    temperatures drop. [Reddit]

  • If your home loses heat: Visit a warming center or shelter if

    it’s safe to travel; never use ovens or unsafe heating methods indoors.

  • Stay informed: Follow local weather forecasts and city alerts

    for shelter activations and hours.

Many cities issue **inclement weather activations** for shelters when temperatures

fall below set thresholds, so local social services and fire rescue teams may also

offer transport or guidance. [Dallas City News]

❤️ How You Can Help Others

Not everyone has a warm place to go — especially neighbors experiencing homelessness.

You can help by:

  • Donating warm clothing, blankets, and coats to local shelters. [Reddit]
  • Volunteering with warming center or shelter operations. [Housing Forward]
  • Sharing verified shelter locations with people in need.

Organizations like The Salvation Army of North Texas operate warming shelters and can

always use support during extreme weather. [Salvation Army North Texas]

97.9 The Beat

