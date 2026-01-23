Winter Storm Resources
- Dallas opens public facilities as warming centers during business hours.
- Certain shelters offer overnight or weather-activated shelter when it's freezing.
- Dress in layers, check on neighbors, and keep pets inside to stay safe in the cold.
Winter Storm Warming Centers & Cold-Weather Resources — Dallas-Fort Worth
As winter weather arrives in Dallas–Fort Worth, several local warming centers and shelter
resources are open or will open to provide safe, heated spaces for people who need relief
from the cold. These centers offer heat, seating, and sometimes food or overnight shelter
when temperatures drop. If you or someone you know needs a warm place to go, here’s what
to know and where to find help. [Metrocrest Services]
🧤 Key Warming Centers & Shelters
City of Dallas Warming Centers
During cold weather, Dallas opens public facilities like libraries and recreation centers
as warming centers during normal business hours for residents to stay warm indoors. [Dallas]
- Dallas Public Libraries — Open during regular hours
- Dallas Recreation Centers — Warming spaces during posted hours
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.
- West Dallas Multipurpose Center — 2828 Fish Trap Rd.
Overnight & Weather-Activated Stations
Certain shelters will open overnight or on cold weather activation when temperatures
reach thresholds (such as below freezing). [Metrocrest Services]
- Fair Park — Grand Place Building (Dallas) — Temporary overnight shelter
- GLOWS Garland Overnight Warming Shelter — Salvation Army, Garland
- Sharing Life WARM — Mesquite — Weather-activated relief
- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church — Dallas — Warming station
- ICAN Inclement Weather Shelter — Irving
County & Regional Warming Centers
- Plano Overnight Warming Station (POWS) — East Plano Islamic Center
- McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Shelter (MEOWS) — First McKinney Baptist Church
- Salvation Army Corps Community Centers — Arlington, Garland, Denton, Lewisville
- Denton Community Shelter & Salvation Army Denton
- Presbyterian Night Shelter — Fort Worth
Many of these locations open only during **cold weather activations** (like freezing temperatures
or snow) and may have intake hours or rules — always call ahead or check local city alerts
before you go. [Metrocrest Services]
📞 Hotlines & Immediate Help
If you’re unsure where the nearest shelter or warming center is:
- Dial 2-1-1 — Texas 2-1-1 connects you with local resources, including
warming centers, food, housing, and support. [Richardson ISD]
- Homeless Crisis Helpline: 1-888-411-6802 — Get information on
shelters and housing support. [Housing Forward]
🧥 How to Prepare & Stay Safe in the Cold
In addition to knowing where you can get warm, here are a few tips that help everyone
— especially young children, older adults, and people without reliable heat at home:
- Dress in layers: Wear multiple layers of clothing, hats, gloves, and
warm socks or insulated boots.
- Check on neighbors: Look in on friends, family, or anyone elderly
or vulnerable to make sure they have heat or a warm place to go.
- Keep pets inside: Animals get cold too — bring them indoors when
temperatures drop. [Reddit]
- If your home loses heat: Visit a warming center or shelter if
it’s safe to travel; never use ovens or unsafe heating methods indoors.
- Stay informed: Follow local weather forecasts and city alerts
for shelter activations and hours.
Many cities issue **inclement weather activations** for shelters when temperatures
fall below set thresholds, so local social services and fire rescue teams may also
offer transport or guidance. [Dallas City News]
❤️ How You Can Help Others
Not everyone has a warm place to go — especially neighbors experiencing homelessness.
You can help by:
- Donating warm clothing, blankets, and coats to local shelters. [Reddit]
- Volunteering with warming center or shelter operations. [Housing Forward]
- Sharing verified shelter locations with people in need.
Organizations like The Salvation Army of North Texas operate warming shelters and can
always use support during extreme weather. [Salvation Army North Texas]