Listen Live
Close
Local

NFL Combine to Stay in Indianapolis for 2027, 2028

The NFL and Visit Indy announced on Wednesday that Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium will be home to the NFL Combine for at least two more years.

Published on January 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL Combine Staying in Indy
The NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine is staying in Indianapolis for at least two more years.

The league and Visit Indy announced on Wednesday that Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center will continue to host the scouting combine in 2027 and 2028. The NFL Combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987.

Former Colts punter and ESPN host Pat McAfee was the first to break the news about the deal while accepting the “Changemaker of the Year” award for Indy tourism at the Visit Indy State of Tourism conference.

“The NFL Combine has called this place home for 38 years…add two more,” McAfee said from inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday. “The NFL and Visit Indy have officially inked a deal to keep the event here in Indianapolis, as it should be.”

The 2025 NFL Combine generated a record $9.26 million in economic impact and attracted over 30,000 visitors. The week-long event has been open to the public in recent years.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled for Feb. 23-March 2. Fans can attend events at the combine from Feb. 26 to March 1.

SEE ALSO

NFL Combine to Stay in Indianapolis for 2027, 2028 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired
CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota

CBP Commissioner Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With Smoke Bomb

Hip-Hop Wired
Scott Jennings

Trump Shill Scott Jennings Roasted By Fellow CNN Panelist

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Play Mini-Golf Following The Mavs Win Over The Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY
Contests  |  emartinezione

$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Contests  |  tethomas

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Comment
13 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close