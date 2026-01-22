Listen Live
Ted Cruz Has Left Texas Ahead Of Winter Storm

Ted Cruz’s pre-storm travel has Texas social media talking, joking he’s the “Texas groundhog” as memories of the 2021 freeze resurface.

Published on January 22, 2026
White House US President Donald Trump
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Yes, Senator Ted Cruz has been seen on a flight going to Laguna Beach ahead of this 2026 winter storm in Texas. 

TRENDING: Winter Storm Alert for DFW:

A spokesperson for Cruz put out a statement confirming that he left on Tuesday, but that the trip was preplanned work travel and was scheduled weeks in advance. In the statement, they also included that the senator is expected to be back in Texas before the storm arrives, suggesting that he will be going through the storm like the rest of Texas. 

However, social media feels different; They jokingly say Ted Cruz is like the “groundhog for Texas,” saying “ if Ted Cruz leaves, that must mean it’s going to be bad, if Ted is flying people are dying.”

These feelings came from 2021 when Cruz was heavily criticized for leaving when Texas was facing terrible weather.  He was vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, while millions of Texans were suffering, had no power, no water, no heat, and some had no food. Many Texans also had to deal with busted pipes that eventually flooded their homes.

Many went without power and heat due to the major temperature drop Texas faced, which overwhelmed the state’s power grid. The storm took an estimated 246 lives across the state.

Cruz apologized for leaving Texas with his family to visit a luxury resort in the warm and sunny Mexico while Texas was literally freezing. He told reporters that it was a mistake and that he wished he hadn’t gone.

Here’s how social media is feeling:

