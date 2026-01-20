Ravens Head Coach Search: Full List of Confirmed And Reported Interview Candidates

Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are casting a wide net as they continue their search for the franchise’s next head coach, assembling an expansive and diverse interview list that spans offensive innovators, defensive specialists, and experienced former head coaches.

Following the organization’s decision to move on from longtime head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore’s front office has signaled it is leaving no stone unturned. The confirmed and reportedly scheduled interviews reflect a deliberate effort to evaluate leadership styles and schematic philosophies from across the NFL.

Among the confirmed candidates are Anthony Campanile, defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Robert Saleh, currently leading the San Francisco 49ers’ defense. Both are viewed as strong defensive minds with reputations for player development and accountability.

Offensively, the Ravens are taking a long look at some of the league’s most respected play callers. Joe Brady, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, joins Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kliff Kingsbury, former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, as candidates with quarterback-focused résumés. Mike McDaniel, the former Miami Dolphins head coach known for his creative offensive approach, is also on the list.

Several rising coordinators are drawing attention as well, including Nate Scheelhaase, the Los Angeles Rams’ pass game coordinator, and Chris Shula, the Rams’ defensive coordinator. From the Chargers, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter adds another young but well-regarded option.

Defensive leadership remains a major theme. Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings, Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos, and Anthony Weaver of the Miami Dolphins all bring extensive experience on that side of the ball. Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, and Davis Webb, Denver’s pass game coordinator, round out the list.

With interviews ongoing and the list expected to evolve, the Ravens appear focused on identifying a coach who can maximize their talented roster and return the team to Super Bowl contention.

Ravens Head Coach Search: Full List of Confirmed And Reported Interview Candidates was originally published on 92q.com