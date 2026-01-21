Big E and Shaq Just Dropped a Freestyle

Sometimes you walk into a room and the energy just hits differently. That’s exactly what happened when Big E and Shaq linked up for a freestyle session that felt less like a performance and more like kicking it with the homies — and, yes, even boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. rolled through to soak it all in.

From the first time we interviewed Big E, you could tell she had that spark — the kind of presence that makes everyone lean in. Watching her trade bars with Shaq was straight fire. Her flow is effortless, her charisma undeniable, and her confidence lights up the room. Shaq brought his signature energy, but Big E matched him every step of the way, showing why she’s one of the most exciting talents out of Dallas right now.

The vibe in the room was unreal— fun, raw, and completely authentic.

Big E isn’t just talented — she’s magnetic! This freestyle is proof: when Big E’s on the mic, you can’t help but watch, smile, and feel the energy she brings.

Check out the video — this isn’t just a freestyle, it’s an experience. Shaq was holding it Diiiineeee and Big E proved, once again, why she’s someone to watch in the music world