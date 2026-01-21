Rapper Celebrates Cancer Victory by Ringing Hospital Bell

Many of you may remember Big Boss Vette from hits like “Pretty Girls Walk,” her breakthrough viral track that became a cultural moment and put her on the map. But if you really know Vette, you were riding with her since “Snatched,” a fan favorite that lit up TikTok and grew her fanbase, and “Heavy,” a hard‑hitting track that showcased her fearless lyricism and resilience. Add to that the freestyle she dropped for me here at 979 The Beat, her recognition on BET, and her acting work, and you start to see the full scope of her talent.

Over the years, we shared countless conversations and moments, and like all her fans, I was completely thrown back when I first heard the news of her battle with Cancer.

The St. Louis rapper quietly fought breast cancer over the past months, undergoing intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, while keeping her journey mostly private.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Recently, she shared a moving video ringing the hospital bell, smiling, dancing, and wiping away tears as staff and supporters cheered her on — a moment of pure triumph that captures everything she’s endured. In her post, she wrote, “IF YOU WOULD’VE TOLD ME I’D BE BEATING CANCER AZZZZZZ IN 2026 I WOULDN’T HAVE BELIEVED YOU!!!! WE DID IT YALLLLLLLLL.” Seeing her celebrate like that makes it impossible not to smile with her.

Big Boss Vette isn’t just an artist we admire — she’s family to our station, and even from a distance, we’ve been celebrating her courage and cheering her on. Her strength, resilience, and energy remind us why we love her so much — on stage and off.

From all of us at 979 THE BEAT: We love you, we celebrate you, and we can’t wait to see all the greatness ahead. Keep shining, Vette — you’ve earned every single moment of this victory.