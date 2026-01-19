Cancer Survivors to Rally at Statehouse Against Rising Medical Debt

Source: American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network / American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

INDIANAPOLIS – Roughly 50 cancer survivors and advocates from across Indiana are set to gather at the Statehouse this Wednesday for the annual Cancer Action Day.

Organized by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and Blood Cancer United, the group is calling on state lawmakers to pass urgent legislation aimed at preventing Hoosiers from drowning in medical debt. While the day is centered on policy, the focus remains on the personal financial toll of a cancer diagnosis. Advocates are highlighting the story of Heather Almager, a breast cancer survivor who will be present at the Statehouse to share her journey.

Despite having health insurance while undergoing fertility and breast cancer treatments, Almager found herself facing more than $75,000 in medical debt. Advocates argue her story is a common one, where patients suffer “twofold”—first from the illness itself, and then from lasting financial ruin.

The group’s legislative agenda for 2026 focuses on two primary goals:

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Preventing Debt: Establishing policies that stop patients from incurring massive debt while undergoing life-saving treatments.

Easing the Burden: Limiting harmful collection practices and increasing access to financial assistance for those already struggling with bills.

“By increasing access to financial assistance… we can begin to reduce the often-unending negative consequences associated with disease,” said Allie Kast Gregg, ACS CAN government relations director. “This enables patients to prioritize their health without fear of long-term financial harm.” The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21. A primary photo opportunity is scheduled for 10:15 a.m., when advocates will gather as a group inside the Statehouse to make their presence felt by legislators.

The ACS CAN, a nonpartisan advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, has been active since 2001, pushing for increased research funding and affordable healthcare access at both state and national levels.

About ACS CAN

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) advocates for evidence-based public policies to reduce the cancer burden for everyone. We engage our volunteers across the country to make their voices heard by policymakers at every level of government. We believe everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and advanced proven tobacco control measures. We stand with our volunteers, working to make cancer a top priority for policymakers in cities, states and our nation’s capital. Join the fight by visiting http://www.fightcancer.org.

Cancer Survivors to Rally at Statehouse Against Rising Medical Debt was originally published on wibc.com