Trump Administration Removes MLK Day from the Nat'l Park Services List

Published on January 18, 2026
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Contra Costa College in 1964
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

The Trump Administration removes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Day from the National Park Services list. In addition, the administration removed Juneteenth as well. The Trump Administration has replaced those days with Trump’s birthday and Flag day.

