Entertainment

Blueface Spills Tea About Hazel E…Pillow Talking At Its Finest!

The rapper reveals scandalous tidbits about his time with Hazel E. behind closed doors.

Published on January 17, 2026
Blueface
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

When intimacy becomes content, lines get crossed. Blueface is facing criticism after openly discussing his private relationship with Hazel E, the Love & Hip Hop reality star, sparking conversation around pillow talking and respect after intimacy. He joked about their first link up stating she wanted him to run the RED LIGHT. and if you don’t know what that mean good, one word YUCk. But whatever happened or didn’t happen I felt like wasn’t our business in the first place. There’s something especially low about a man who shares a bed with you, then shares your business with the world.

Many are calling it a low move, sharing private moments once the relationship is over. Social media has been quick to react, labeling the behavior as a red flag and questioning why personal business gets aired out for attention, clout, or control. The situation opens a bigger dialogue about boundaries, accountability, and why pillow talking after intimacy often says more about the speaker than the person being discussed. Cause sir have several seats please.

My favorite blog called Onsite didn’t let Ms. Hazel E slide either.. They called her out for breaking her “Spiritual Journey” for clout. shesshhhhh

