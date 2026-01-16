Listen Live
Celebrating MLK Jr. in DFW

By: Kirby Lozano

Published on January 16, 2026
  • DFW hosts several annual MLK Day parades and celebrations to bring people together.
  • MLK Day events offer family-friendly activities, cultural performances, and volunteering to serve the community.
  • Attending events, volunteering, and reflecting on King's vision are ways to keep his legacy alive in North Texas.
Dallas MLK Parade

MLK Jr. Day in Dallas–Fort Worth — Events & Ways to Celebrate (Monday, Jan. 19, 2026)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — observed on Monday, January 19, 2026 — is a national holiday dedicated to honoring the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. King. In the Dallas–Fort Worth area, there are several meaningful events and celebrations that bring community together to reflect on unity, justice, and service. Here’s how you can participate.

📍 Main Parades & Celebrations

44th Annual MLK Day Parade — Dallas

Join your 97.9 The Beat Family at the 44th Annual MLK Day Parade hosted by H.E.L.P. and the City of Dallas.

The theme this year is “Walking Together in Unity with Purpose,” honoring Dr. King’s dream and community progress. The parade features floats, marching bands, cultural groups, and civic partners, bringing people of all backgrounds together.  [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth]

  • When: Monday, Jan. 19 | 10:30 a.m.
  • Where: Starts on MLK Boulevard and S.M. Wright Freeway, ending in Fair Park (Dallas)
  • Cost: Free

41st Annual MLK Parade & Rally — Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Rally brings the community together for its annual procession with over 300 entries honoring Dr. King’s efforts for equality and justice. [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth]

  • When: Monday, Jan. 19 | 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
  • Where: Fort Worth Parade Route (various local streets)
  • Cost: Free

Collin County NAACP MLK Parade — Plano

Celebrate Dr. King’s legacy with the Collin County NAACP Parade through historic Plano. The event includes family activities like a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, and more.   [chaseoaks.org]

  • When: Monday, Jan. 19 | 10:00 a.m.
  • Where: Historic Douglass Community, Plano
  • Cost: Free

🎉 Community Activities & Family Events

Arlington MLK Day Celebration

Celebrate with family-friendly activities like library story time, performances by local dance and music groups, and community engagement. [chaseoaks.org]

  • When: Monday, Jan. 19 | 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
  • Where: Arlington City Center Plaza, Arlington
  • Cost: Free

MLK Jr. Day Celebration — Denton

March in community and enjoy activities like a flag football tournament and other fun events while learning about Dr. King’s vision. [Courier Texas]

  • When: Monday, Jan. 19 | 9:30 a.m.–Noon
  • Where: 629 Lakey Street, Denton

Flower Mound MLK Celebration

Celebrate art, community, and the legacy of Dr. King with student artwork displays and prizes. This event asks attendees to donate nonperishable food items. [D Magazine]

  • When: Monday, Jan. 19 | 6:00 p.m.
  • Where: 5707 Morriss Rd., Flower Mound
  • Cost: Free with food donation

❤️ Community & Service Opportunities

Many MLK Day celebrations also emphasize service — living Dr. King’s message of unity and compassion with hands-on community work.

  • MLK Fest Volunteer Projects: In the days leading up to MLK Day, volunteers gather for neighborhood cleanups, mural painting, and community improvements around South Dallas. [dallasmlkcenter.com]
  • Helping Hands, Open Hearts Wall of Love: Volunteer to assemble donated essentials like blankets, snacks, and hygiene items to support neighbors in need on MLK Day. [Courier Texas]
  • Viola’s House Day of Service: Help sort and prepare donated items for families in need at this shelter support organization. [Courier Texas]

📍 Local Community Hubs

Visit community spaces that hold year-round civil rights resources and often host MLK events:

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Hub for events,

    cultural celebrations, resource fairs, and community service projects in Dallas.

  • Dallas Martin L King Jr Center – Local recreation and event

    center hosting activities tied to MLK Day and community engagement.

✨ Celebrate With Purpose

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to honor Dr. King’s legacy not just with parades and events, but by showing up for community, lifting voices of unity, and reflecting on justice and service.

Whether you march, volunteer, or simply take a moment to learn, your participation helps keep Dr. King’s dream alive in North Texas.

