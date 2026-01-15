Christian Kirk Steps Up With Nico Collins’ Status Unclear For Sunday!

Receiver Christian Kirk answered the call in a major way.

Kirk delivered the best performance of his postseason career in Houston’s 30–6 wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, hauling in a career-high 144 receiving yards and setting a new franchise record for most receiving yards in a playoff game. The performance surpassed last season’s mark set by Nico Collins and came at a critical moment for a Texans offense dealing with adversity.

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

Head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Kirk’s perseverance and preparation, noting the receiver’s commitment throughout an uneven regular season. “He’s one of the best guys in our locker room and he works extremely hard throughout the week,” Ryans said. “He’s been grinding all season to be an impact player for us, and I’m happy it worked out for him in one of our biggest games of the year.”

Quarterback C.J. Stroud leaned heavily on Kirk during an uncharacteristic night that included three turnovers — the most he’s had in a single game since his rookie season. Despite the miscues, Stroud repeatedly found Kirk on key third-down conversions. Stroud targeted him nine times for 126 yards and a touchdown, showing trust when the offense needed stability most.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Kirk’s role became even more crucial after fellow receivers Nico Collins and Justin Watson entered concussion protocol and were ruled out in the second half. With options limited, Kirk emerged as the clear offensive anchor. “For him to keep going week in and week out, prepping the right way, and to see it pay off was really dope,” Stroud said. “Super proud of him.”

The postseason success stands in sharp contrast to Kirk’s regular season, where injuries limited his impact. Acquired in the offseason for a 2025 seventh-round pick, Kirk finished with a career-low 239 receiving yards and missed four games due to hamstring issues.

Now, with Collins’ availability for Sunday’s divisional matchup against the New England Patriots uncertain, the Texans may again lean on Kirk. Collins did not practice Wednesday, and his concussion history suggests caution.

“We’re one unit,” Kirk said. “Any of us can step up when our number is called.” Texans take on Drake Maye and The New England Patriots in the divisional round at 2p On ESPN, ABC 13 locally!

Christian Kirk Steps Up With Nico Collins’ Status Unclear For Sunday! was originally published on theboxhouston.com