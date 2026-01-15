Dallas Traffic Alert!

I-30 Canyon Project & Weekend Road Closures (Jan 16–19, 2026)

If you drive through downtown Dallas this weekend, plan ahead —

the I-30 Canyon Project will lead to a full closure of Interstate 30

between major downtown interchanges as part of ongoing construction meant

to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the long term.

📍 What’s Happening This Weekend

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 (I-30) will be

closed between the I-35E and I-45/US-75 interchanges from:

Friday, January 16 at 10:00 p.m.

at 10:00 p.m. through Monday, January 19 at 5:00 a.m.

The full shutdown is part of the long-term Canyon corridor improvement project,

managed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and aims to complete

bridge and freeway work safely over an extended weekend when traffic volumes

are typically lower. [Dallas Express]

🚗 Expected Traffic Impacts

Major delays through downtown Dallas — especially Friday night and Monday morning commute times. [Dallas Express]

through downtown Dallas — especially Friday night and Monday morning commute times. [Dallas Express] Detour routes will use the SH-366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway as the primary east-west alternate connection. [Dallas Express]

will use the as the primary east-west alternate connection. [Dallas Express] Other downtown streets may experience heavier traffic than usual as drivers divert. [Audacy]

If possible, residents are advised to avoid downtown travel this weekend. [Dallas Express]

📍 Alternate Routes to Consider

Drivers are encouraged to use the following alternatives:

SH-366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway as the main east-west detour. [Dallas Express]

as the main east-west detour. [Dallas Express] Other arterials such as Loop 12 , Wycliff Avenue , or local surface streets if detoured. [Audacy]

, , or local surface streets if detoured. [Audacy] Consider public transit or telecommuting if possible to reduce congestion. [Audacy]

📆 Why This Work Matters

The I-30 Canyon Project is a long-term effort by TxDOT to modernize the

highway corridor between I-35E and I-45/US-75 through downtown Dallas,

improve safety, and prepare the freeway for future traffic demands.

Although the project will take several years to complete, weekend closures

like this are scheduled periodically to allow major construction activities

that can’t be done safely with live traffic. [Audacy]

Other extended closures related to the project already in place include:

Cesar Chavez Boulevard closed at I-30 through late 2028. [Audacy]

closed at I-30 through late 2028. [Audacy] Cadiz Street closed for realignment work. [Audacy]

closed for realignment work. [Audacy] Akard Street closed through summer 2028. [Audacy]

closed through summer 2028. [Audacy] Good Latimer Expressway narrowed to one lane in each direction. [Audacy]

🛠️ Plan Ahead Tips for Drivers

Allow extra travel time if you must drive downtown. [Dallas Express]

Check real-time traffic apps (Waze, Google Maps) for updates before traveling. [Dallas Express]

Follow posted detour signs and official TxDOT guidance. [Audacy]

Consider alternate travel times to avoid peak delays. [Dallas Express]

📍 Where to Stay Updated

You can check for future scheduled closures and lane restrictions related to

the I-30 Canyon Project anytime on the official DriveTexas.org

site, which posts the latest traffic alerts and construction plans from TxDOT. [Audacy]

Long-term improvements are expected to continue through late 2030 as the

project progresses toward completion. [Audacy]