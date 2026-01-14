North Texas To Honor Charlie Kirk With Memorial Parkway

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty

A two-mile stretch of roadway in North Texas will soon be renamed Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway following action by Hood County commissioners this week.

Commissioners issued a proclamation Tuesday dedicating part of Williamson Road, located just south of Granbury, in honor of the late conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder. Granbury sits about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth. A formal dedication ceremony is planned for next month.

The proclamation describes Kirk as a “steadfast voice for moral clarity and truth in public discourse,” crediting him with bold leadership and passionate advocacy. County leaders say the roadway naming is meant to preserve his legacy and inspire future generations.

Kirk was killed in September while speaking at a university in Utah. He was 31 years old. A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Kirk founded Turning Point USA as a teenager and became a prominent figure in mobilizing young conservative voters nationwide.

His death prompted a wave of tributes from Republican leaders across the country. Former President Trump issued a National Day of Remembrance, and several cities nationwide have renamed roads in his honor.

This marks the first roadway in Texas officially dedicated to Kirk, though similar proposals have surfaced in other communities. State Rep. Jeff Leach of Allen has also pledged to introduce legislation during the next regular session to place a statue honoring Kirk near the Texas Capitol in Austin.

The decision has sparked criticism from some political opponents, who argue the dedication is unnecessary and glorifies a polarizing figure. Others have questioned the use of public resources for memorials tied to political activists.

Hood County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the proclamation.

