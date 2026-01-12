Jim Jones Caught Allegedly Trying To Put Hands On Dame Dash In Old Clip

Source: Joe Corrigan / Getty

Jim Jones has some explaining to do after an old video resurfaced, appearing to show him attempting to put the paws on Dame Dash.

A former affiliate of the Harlem rapper Freaky Zekey turned up the heat after posting a clip that shows an apparent confrontation between the two Hip-Hop figures. In doing so, Rekey made it clear he’s siding with his cousin, Cam’Ron, drawing a firm line in the sand. In the caption, Zekey accused Capo of not standing on business on his own during the encounter, writing:

“The time you tried to pull up on Dame, and he wasn’t having it. You tried to get HOMIES to jump Dame, they told you, ‘Na shoot the fair one’.”

Zekey later uploaded an extended version of the incident to his YouTube channel.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite the footage circulating online, neither Zekey nor Jim Jones has provided details on when or where the video was recorded. For now, all that’s known is that the incident did, in fact, occur (kinda).

Cam’Ron soon stepped into the mix and began trolling in true Killa fashion. He dropped eye emojis in the comments and even gave Dame Dash props for standing his ground, writing:

“@duskopoppington (Dame Dash) I know I’m ‘Fredo’ lol but u looked good out there this day.”

Things escalated further after Cam posted, “How u worried about me when ya heat off and rent due.” Jim Jones appeared to take the post personally and jumped into the comments, firing shots at both Killa and Freaky, calling them “soft” and taking aim at their crew. The It Is What It Is host clapped back at Capo, questioning what the real issue was:

“What’s wrong Capo? Ya heat off too? I ain’t know. Is hate for you to be 50 years old with no heat. What’s ya Zelle, bro? I got u.”

As the new year continues, beef between Jim Jones and Cam’Ron shows no signs of being squashed.

Jim Jones Caught Allegedly Trying To Put Hands On Dame Dash In Old Clip was originally published on hiphopwired.com