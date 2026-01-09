Notable Black Folks Who Died In 2026

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

We love our Black celebrities. Period. No matter how famous they get or how big the stages become, there’s always a different kind of pride that comes with seeing Black folks win. It feels personal…like their success is proof that we can make it too, that our stories matter, and that our voices deserve to be heard on the biggest platforms possible. We root harder, celebrate louder, and feel more connected because their journeys often mirror our own struggles, dreams, and come-ups.

That’s exactly why it hurts so much when we lose them. These aren’t just entertainers, athletes, or public figures – they’re cultural markers. They’re the songs that got us through hard times, the roles that made us feel seen, the moments that inspired us to aim higher. When someone who helped shape the culture is gone, it feels like a piece of our collective memory leaves with them. It reminds us how fragile life is, even for the people who seem larger than life.

So when the culture was rocked by the losses of heavyweights like Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Roberta Flack, Angie Stone, D’Angelo, George Foreman, Assata Shakur, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. last year, it shook us to the core. Figures who gave us timeless music, unforgettable performances, historic achievements, and revolutionary energy reminded us just how deep Black excellence runs. At the same time, those losses sparked something else: motivation. Motivation to keep building, keep creating, and keep pushing our own legacies forward in ways that would make them proud.

Honoring our legends isn’t just about reposts or tributes, though those matter too. It’s about how we move, how we show up, and how we pour into the future. Still, giving people their flowers — loudly and often — is necessary. The same love we show while they’re here should echo just as strongly when they’re gone. Remembering them is painful, but celebrating their lives, their impact, and their contributions helps soften that hurt.

Thinking about the greats we lost in 2026 is heavy, no doubt. But one way to ease that weight is by highlighting the incredible lives they lived and the doors they opened for generations to come. With that being said, here is a list of the notable Black people who have died in 2026 — gone, but never forgotten.

NOTABLE BLACK FOLKS WHO DIED IN 2026

Elle Simone Scott

Elle Simone Scott was a trailblazing TV chef, author, and food media personality who broke barriers as a prominent face in a space where Black women were rarely seen. Beyond the kitchen, she was a fierce advocate for representation, mentorship, and community, constantly using her platform to uplift others. Her transparency, creativity, and passion made her more than a chef – she was a cultural voice. Her impact lives on in the doors she opened and the people she inspired to take up space unapologetically.