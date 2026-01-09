Listen Live
Man Accused Of Stealing Beyoncé’s Music Pleads Not Guilty

Suspect Kelvin Evans is currently facing theft and trespassing charges.

Published on January 9, 2026
The charges come from allegations that Evans stole mutable hard drives belonging to Beyoncé that reportedly contained unreleased music. According to authorities, the hard drive also included plans for upcoming tours and other personal materials. On Wednesday (Jan.7), Evans appeared virtually in a Fulton County courtroom, where he was charged with entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and/or criminal trespass.

The case dates back to Queen Bey’s Atlanta stop on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Evans is accused of breaking into a vehicle belonging to Christoper Grant, Beyoncé’s choreographer. Grant told police that he parked his car around 8 p.m. and returned roughly an hour later to find the windows shattered and several items missing. 

TMZ obtained the 911 call placed by Grant following the incident. In the audio, he explained the urgency of the situation, saying:

“Someone broke into my car. They stole my computer to everything, but it has a tracker on it. They have a computer, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.”

Following the break-in, police identified a 2025 Hyundai Elantra allegedly connected to the theft. Authorities say the vehicle belongs to Evans’ niece, who told investigators that Evans asked to borrow her car on the day of the incident. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Evans placing multiple bags into the Elantra. As of now, none of the stolen items have been recovered.

Evans is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb.11. More news to come as the story develops.

