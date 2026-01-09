Dallas Mavs African American Heritage Night

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Celebrate African American Heritage Night, presented by Jack Daniel’s, with the Mavs this season! Grab the special ticket pack, which includes a game ticket, access to the pregame and postgame parties, and an exclusive Mavs coaster set available only through purchase at Mavs.com/AAHN. Join us for the pregame party in the ULTRA Club at 2:30 PM and keep the celebration going with the postgame party at HERO. Enjoy appearances by 97.9 THE BEAT’s DJ Don Perryon during the pregame and K104’s DJ Steve Nice at the postgame party, plus a special halftime performance during the game. Don’t miss the limited edition Mavs x Jeremy Biggers Capsule Collection, available exclusively on gameday at Victory Plaza and the North Fan Shop — this is your only chance to shop the collection in person!

Game Date: Saturday, Jan 17 | 4 PM

Pregame Party: 2:30 PM | ULTRA Club (must have game ticket to enter)

Postgame Party: immediately postgame @ HERO on the AAC S. Plaza

Ticket Pack: Includes game ticket, pre & postgame parties, and a Mavs Coaster Set, courtesy of Jack Daniel’s

Ticket Link: Mavs.com/AAHN

